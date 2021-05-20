ABC Shares First Look at The Wonder Years Reboot, Set in Alabama
The new version of the beloved series will center on a black family in Montgomery.
The Wonder Years is back and headed to Alabama.
ABC confirmed this week that a reboot of the beloved 1980s series from executive producer Lee Daniels will premiere during the 2021-2022 season.
The new, reimagined version of The Wonder Years is a coming of-age story set in the late 1960s that takes a nostalgic look at a black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama, through the point of view of 12-year-old Dean Williams.
"With the wisdom of his adult years, Dean's hopeful and humorous recollections show how his family found their 'wonder years' in a turbulent time," an ABC press release states.
The cast includes Dulé Hill (of West Wing fame) as Dean's father, Laura Kariuki as his sister, and Saycon Sengbloh as his mother.
Don Cheadle (Hotel Rwanda) serves as the narrator, voicing the adult version of Dean as he reminisces about the past.
The original The Wonder Years, which aired on ABC from 1988 to 1993, centered on a white middle-class family in an unnamed suburban town. Like the reboot, it was told from the viewpoint of a young boy, Kevin Arnold, as he navigated life as an American teenager in the late '60s to early '70s.
Fred Savage, who played Kevin, directed the new The Wonder Years pilot and serves as an executive producer for the reboot.
This is going to be good, y'all!