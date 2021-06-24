From Ambiance to a Practical Matter of Space-Here's Why Grocery Stores Rarely Have Windows
It's entirely by design.
As much as we love the Piggly Wiggly, we don't go there for the great light. Same goes for H-E-B, Publix, Aldi, Wegman's, and pretty much every other grocery store we can name. That's because, besides from the front facades and the entryways, grocery stores rarely have windows or any natural light at all.
Turns out that like a Las Vegas casino or a hole-in-the-wall Atlanta bar, grocery stores like to create an ambience far from the realities of the natural world. According to Mental Floss, by cutting off natural light is a way of making the grocery store an insular environment where time slows down and shoppers don't realize they've spent two hours perusing the yogurt selection, gently squeezing the avocados, and sampling whatever products the store is offering. Instead, they want you spending those two hours filling up your cart without worrying about the darkening skies or dipping sun. The less you are aware of what is going on outside the world, the better.
Mental Floss notes that cutting off daylight isn't the only psychological trick that stores play. They also have tile floors, "which cause carts to make a lot of noise-forcing shoppers to instinctively slow down and browse more" and "play up-tempo music when a store is busy to speed shoppers up."
Retail psychological tricks aren't the only reason stores skip windows, though. There are a few practical considerations, Business Insider reports, including the fact that windows take up valuable wall space. Everywhere they put a window would be one less display of bread or freezer full of whipped topping.
Another reason stores eschew large windows is that they let in sunlight that may cause those shelves full of brightly colored packages to fade. Would you buy a box of Raisin Bran or ketchup if the packaging was sun bleached? It wouldn't instill a great deal of confidence about the state of the food inside those packages. Too much direct sunlight could also cause produce to go bad more quickly, which would result in squishy tomatoes, limp lettuce, overripe strawberries, and bananas that are only good for banana bread. That would mean a lot of food waste, which isn't good for grocery stores' bottom lines or the planet.