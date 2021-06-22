The Story Behind Delta Burke's Dramatic Designing Women Departure
Burke starred for five seasons as the fiery Suzanne Sugarbaker.
Delta Burke earned two Emmy nods for her portrayal of former beauty queen Suzanne Sugarbaker on Designing Women. The show's breakout star played the sharp-tongued Southern princess for five seasons before she was abruptly and unceremoniously booted from the cast in 1991.
Rumors swirled when Burke was not brought back for the sixth season in 1992, and her former co-stars were more than happy to add more fuel to the fire. According to Showbiz CheatSheet, some went on record as describing the Orlando-native as "difficult," "demanding," and "unbearable to work with."
Interestingly, Designing Women creators Harry Thomason and Linda Bloodworth-Thomason blamed the falling out on Burke's husband, actor Gerald McRaney.
Producer Doug Jackson shared a similar sentiment in a 1992 interview with TVGuide, crediting McRaney for Burke's personality shift.
"Immediately after Delta started dating Gerald, there was a marked change in her relationship with all of us," Jackson said. "She was a fun, kicky girl at the start. After Gerald came on the scene, she came on the set one day to announce to the cast, 'Gerald says I am the star of the show, and I should be boss.'"
Burke, on the other hand, tells a much different story. In a 1992 interview with Deseret News, she claimed she was psychologically abused on set and was fired for being a whistleblower. Burke also accused the Thomasons of pressuring her to lose weight.
"There were a lot of good times, but there were an awful lot of bad times that didn't have to happen," she told the publication. "Basically, it was like putting in five tours of duty of Vietnam."
Designing Women aired for two seasons after Burke's departure, while the war of words continued for many more years. It's not entirely clear what happened, but we're fairly certain it wasn't pretty.