Watch the Breathtaking First Trailer for Where the Crawdads Sing
The first trailer for Reese Witherspoon's highly anticipated adaptation of Where the Crawdads Sing is here!
The trailer, backed by Taylor Swift's haunting new song, "Carolina," brings the lush world of Delia Owens' bestselling novel and its heroine Kya (played by Daisy Edgar-Jones) off the page and into startling real-life detail.
Where the Crawdads Sing was filmed in and around Houma and New Orleans. Like the book, the movie is also set in two different time periods. The first follows a misunderstood young girl named Kya (dubbed "Marsh Girl") as she comes of age in the wetlands of coastal North Carolina. The second takes place in the same marsh several years later, after her unlikely romance with the town's "golden boy" Tate (Harris Dickinson) ends with her going on trial for his murder.
"Being isolated was one thing; being hunted, quite another," Kya says in a voiceover near the middle of the trailer.
"You want me to beg for my life? I won't," she says later. "They're not deciding anything about me."
Get ready… Where the Crawdads Sing is set to premiere on July 22.