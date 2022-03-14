See the First Photos From the Stunning Movie Adaptation of Where the Crawdads Sing
Our first look at the movie adaptation of Where the Crawdads Sing is finally here!
Today, Vanity Fair published a handful of photos from the highly anticipated film from Reese Witherspoon's production company, Hello Sunshine.
The photos from the big-screen version of Deliah Owens' bestselling novel bring Kya (played by Daisy Edgar-Jones) and her lush marsh world to life in startling detail.
Where the Crawdads Sing was filmed in and around Houma and New Orleans. Like the book, the movie is also set in two different time periods. The first follows a misunderstood young girl named Kya (dubbed "Marsh Girl") as she comes of age in the wetlands of coastal North Carolina. The second takes place in the same marsh several years later—only this time there's been a mysterious murder.
Filming took place over roughly four months from April to July 2021.
"I never sweated so much in my life," director Olivia Newman told Vanity Fair of summer in coastal Louisiana. "I learned how wonderful linen is."
Newman said that some crew wore head-to-toe netting to protect themselves from mosquitos and horseflies.
WATCH: Where the Crawdads Sing Scheduled to Hit Theaters This Summer
"It was grueling, but there was also something magical in it, because that's also Kya's story," she told the publication. "It made us more connected to the material…[because] this is a story about a young woman who learns how to deal with the elements of her environment. In some ways, it was wonderful to be in Kya's world."
Where the Crawdads Sing is set to premiere on July 22.