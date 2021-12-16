Where the Crawdads Sing Scheduled to Hit Theaters This Summer
We’ve been looking forward to this Reese Witherspoon movie adaptation for ages!
Reese Witherspoon's hotly anticipated movie adaptation of Where the Crawdads Sing has a new release date!
According to Deadline, Hello Sunshine's production of Where the Crawdads Sing is set to premiere this summer on July 22. It was previously scheduled for a June 24 release.
Where the Crawdads Sing, starring Daisy Edgar-Jones as Kya, was filmed in and around Houma and New Orleans. Like the book, the movie is also set in two different time periods. The first follows a misunderstood young girl named Kya (dubbed "Marsh Girl") as she comes of age in the wetlands of coastal North Carolina. The second takes place in the same marsh several years later—only this time there's been a mysterious murder.
Alongside Edgar-Jones, Taylor John Smith has been tapped to play the role of Tate Walker, and Chase Andrews will be brought to life by Harris Dickson.
Olivia Newman is directing while Witherspoon is serving as an executive producer alongside longtime collaborator Lauren Neustadter. Oscar-nominated Beasts of the Southern Wild screenwriter Lucy Aliba is penning the screenplay.
Witherspoon, a longtime fan of the best-selling novel by Delia Owens, highlighted it in her book club in September 2018. Her production company, Hello Sunshine, obtained the film rights to the fictional tale shortly after.
"I read the book in a day and a half," Edgar-Jones told ELLE last year, "and just fell so deeply in love with [Kya] and her world, and what the story was talking about, this idea of loneliness. She's such a wonderfully complex character—there's a load of stuff to delve really deep into."
Oh, this is going to be good!