“One-a-Burger”: Texas Couple Builds Whataburger Playhouse for Son’s First Birthday
Whataparty!
Danae and Ian Klingspor took their love for Whataburger to a new level earlier this year.
The couple from Pflugerville, Texas, built a six-foot Whataburger playhouse for their son Gideon's first birthday back in January. The little birthday boy manned the playhouse during the drive-by style celebration, taking "orders" from guests.
"My husband is very obsessed with Whataburger," Danae told MySA.com. "He's pretty obsessed with everything Texas, so H-E-B, Buc-ee's, and Whataburger. So that was what really inspired our 'one-a-burger' birthday party."
Danae, an interior designer, began by sketching a blueprint. It took her and Ian, along with some help from friends, just seven weeks to bring their vision to life.
She told MySA.com that they used framing lumber for the platform, plywood for the roof, and polyvinyl chloride to create the A-frame structure.
Just a few days ago, the playhouse caught the eye of Whataburger. The restaurant chain shared a photo of the Klingspors with their creation on Instagram with the caption, "Playhouse Goals!"
Playhouse goals, indeed!
The Whataburger playhouse currently resides in the family's backyard, where Danae hopes their future children will one day be able to enjoy it too. We have a feeling they will!