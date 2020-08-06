Heartfelt wishes for those you love most.

What to Write in An Anniversary Card to Show How Much You Care

Whether wedding bells were ringing last year or 25 years ago, every year of marriage is worth celebrating. Each passing year holds its own milestones worth basking in before looking forward to the year ahead. But a wedding anniversary is about more than the past twelve months of a couple's life. It's also a special moment for couples to look back on their Big Day–to relive those wedding day jitters, love-filled blessings, and unmatchable newlywed high. It's a reminder of all the reasons a couple first fell in love, their hopes and dreams, and all of the life they've lived together.

When you spend most of the day-to-day with someone you love, it can be easy to take them for granted. Anniversaries are a wonderful time to shower your spouse with the attention that they deserve. After all, just because you can already call them "yours" doesn't mean that the romance needs to disappear!

Anniversary cards are a simple, yet heartfelt way to commemorate the day. Of course, the couple may want to write a love note to one another, but anniversary wishes from friends or family are a warm way to show you care too. Certain anniversaries may be extra important to mark on the calendar, like mom and dad's Big Day. Since many of us wouldn't be around without our parent's vows at the alter, you may want to stick a card in the mail or send some flowers to mark the occasion. Major milestones for friends and family are equally important. Consider going out of your way to remember first anniversaries, 10th anniversaries, 25th anniversaries, and 50th anniversaries for your loved ones.

If you aren't sure what to say in an anniversary card, you're in luck. You don't have to be a poet to show you care. We've rounded up some lovingly simple well wishes to send on a wedding anniversary to get you started.

Anniversary Wishes for Your Husband

Anniversary Wishes Credit: Southern Living You are and will always be my happy place. Cheers to another year with you by my side. Anniversary Wishes for Husband Credit: Southern Living For better or worse, I still choose you, the best husband around. Happy Anniversary Credit: Southern Living My love for you continues to grow each day, as I love you more than I did yesterday and less than I will tomorrow. Happy anniversary, my love. Happy Anniversary Wishes Credit: Southern Living May our trust and love keep growing with the passing of each year, in good times and bad. Happy Anniversary Wishes Credit: Southern Living You mean more to me than you'll ever know. Happy anniversary to my incomparable husband.

Anniversary Wishes for Your Wife

Happy Anniversary Wishes Credit: Southern Living Every love story is beautiful, but ours is my favorite. Cheers to us and many more loving years. Happy Anniversary Wishes Credit: Southern Living Having you by my side makes me the happiest, most grateful and luckiest person in the world. Happy anniversary to my soul mate. Happy Anniversary Wishes Credit: Southern Living Marrying you was the smartest thing I ever did. Happy anniversary, my love. Happy Anniversary Wishes Credit: Southern Living Just being with you makes me fall in love with you all over again. How lucky am I to get to fall harder every single day. Happy Anniversary Wishes Credit: Southern Living Of all the love stories in the world, ours will always be my favorite.

Happy Anniversary Wishes for a Friend

Happy Anniversary Wishes for a Friend Credit: Southern Living Thinking of you and all the good times we've shared. So glad you're in our lives. Happy Anniversary Wishes for a Friend Credit: Southern Living Warm anniversary wishes to two dear friends who mean so much. Happy Anniversary Wishes for a Friend Credit: Southern Living Best wishes to the best couple I know. Happy anniversary! Happy Anniversary Wishes for a Friend Credit: Southern Living Like peanut butter and jelly, you two are better together. Happy Anniversary Wishes for a Friend Credit: Southern Living Marriage is not a piece of cake, but two you make it look like one.

Romantic Anniversary Wishes

The Years Go By Romantic Anniversary Messages Credit: Southern Living When I tell you "I Love You," I don't say it out of habit or to make conversation. I say it to remind you that you are the best thing that ever happened to me. Forever With You Romantic Anniversary Message Credit: Southern Living The best thing about having forever is you. We are timeless. Together, we will always have stability, friendship, laughter and joy. I love you. Happy Anniversary! bring out the best in me romantic anniversary message Credit: Southern Living I'm the tea bag and you are my cup of hot water. Being drenched in you brings out the best in me. Happy anniversary! Growing old together romantic anniversary message Credit: Southern Living Growing old together is my favorite gift I've ever got from you. Happy Anniversary! Karen Clodfelder Romantic Anniversary Quote Message Credit: Southern Living "As we grow older together, as we continue to change with age, there is one thing that will never change. I will always keep falling in love with you." — Karen Clodfelder Find You Romantic Anniversary Message Credit: Southern Living If I had my life to live over again…next time I would find you sooner so that I could love you longer. Happy Anniversary to us! 365 more days romantic anniversary message Credit: Southern Living Our anniversary marks 365 more days you've made me laugh, appreciate you, learn, grow and be oh-so-glad we're together! Life can't get any better romantic anniversary message Credit: Southern Living Life can't get any better—I tend to overuse this phrase because my life keeps getting better with you every single day. Happy anniversary. The Years Go By Romantic Anniversary Messages Credit: Southern Living The years seem to be going faster and faster. I think that's because I am having more and more fun with you.

Anniversary Wishes for Your Parents

Anniversary Wishes for Parents Credit: Southern Living The secret of a happy marriage remains a secret. But, whatever you two are doing is working wonders. Anniversary Wishes for Parents Credit: Southern Living Cupid's arrow hit a bullseye when you two came together. Anniversary Wishes for Parents Credit: Southern Living Thanks for helping me believe that soul mates do exist. Anniversary Wishes for Parents Credit: Southern Living When it comes to love, I hope the apple doesn't fall far from the tree. Anniversary Wishes for Parents Credit: Southern Living Thanks for showing us, year after year, what a marriage centered around love really looks like.

Funny Anniversary Messages

Funny Anniversary Wishes Credit: Southern Living Now if I can just remember your birthday too! Happy Anniversary. Funny Anniversary Messages Credit: Southern Living Thanks for not holding out for better. Funny Anniversary Messages Credit: Southern Living I'm still glad you met me. Funny Anniversary Messages Credit: Southern Living You're my favorite husband. Funny Anniversary Messages Credit: Southern Living I'm yours. No refunds.

One-Year Anniversary Messages

First Anniversary Wishes Credit: Southern Living It's been a year since we walked down the aisle, and I've never loved you more. First Anniversary Messages Credit: Southern Living We've been married for 365 days, and I've loved every second of it. First Anniversary Wishes Credit: Southern Living Life has never been so beautiful as it has been this past year with you by my side. First Anniversary Messages Credit: Southern Living A year after our wedding day, and I'm still falling for you. Our future together couldn't be brighter, and I can't wait to see what's in store. First Anniversary Message Credit: Southern Living Today is only the beginning of our lifelong journey together. It's one milestone on the long path that we'll travel by each other's sides. I love you.

10th Wedding Anniversary Messages

10-Year Wedding Anniversary Messages Credit: Southern Living One decade into my best decision ever. I love you! 10 Year Anniversary Wishes Credit: Southern Living Even after a decade, I'm still discovering new things to love about you every day. I never dreamed love could be this good. Cheers to a decade of love and many more to come. Ten years: You don't get this far without a whole lot of love. 10 Year Wedding Anniversary Message Credit: Southern Living As long as we're together, the best is yet to come. Ten years is just the start.

25th Wedding Anniversary Messages

25th Wedding Anniversary Wishes Credit: Southern Living A quarter may not sound like a lot in money, but in marriage centuries, it's worth a fortune. Happy 25! 25th Wedding Anniversary Message Credit: Southern Living Cheers to a love story that has stood the test of time. Anniversary Wishes Credit: Southern Living A love everlasting–that's all I wished for on this day so long ago. Wedding Anniversary Wishes Credit: Southern Living Every day may not be a fairytale, but our lifetime together has been enchanted. Silver Wedding Anniversary Credit: Southern Living Cheers to our silver anniversary, lasting love, and fate.

50th Wedding Anniversary Messages