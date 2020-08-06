What to Write in An Anniversary Card to Show How Much You Care
Whether wedding bells were ringing last year or 25 years ago, every year of marriage is worth celebrating. Each passing year holds its own milestones worth basking in before looking forward to the year ahead. But a wedding anniversary is about more than the past twelve months of a couple's life. It's also a special moment for couples to look back on their Big Day–to relive those wedding day jitters, love-filled blessings, and unmatchable newlywed high. It's a reminder of all the reasons a couple first fell in love, their hopes and dreams, and all of the life they've lived together.
When you spend most of the day-to-day with someone you love, it can be easy to take them for granted. Anniversaries are a wonderful time to shower your spouse with the attention that they deserve. After all, just because you can already call them "yours" doesn't mean that the romance needs to disappear!
Anniversary cards are a simple, yet heartfelt way to commemorate the day. Of course, the couple may want to write a love note to one another, but anniversary wishes from friends or family are a warm way to show you care too. Certain anniversaries may be extra important to mark on the calendar, like mom and dad's Big Day. Since many of us wouldn't be around without our parent's vows at the alter, you may want to stick a card in the mail or send some flowers to mark the occasion. Major milestones for friends and family are equally important. Consider going out of your way to remember first anniversaries, 10th anniversaries, 25th anniversaries, and 50th anniversaries for your loved ones.
If you aren't sure what to say in an anniversary card, you're in luck. You don't have to be a poet to show you care. We've rounded up some lovingly simple well wishes to send on a wedding anniversary to get you started.
Anniversary Wishes for Your Husband
You are and will always be my happy place. Cheers to another year with you by my side.
For better or worse, I still choose you, the best husband around.
My love for you continues to grow each day, as I love you more than I did yesterday and less than I will tomorrow. Happy anniversary, my love.
May our trust and love keep growing with the passing of each year, in good times and bad.
You mean more to me than you'll ever know. Happy anniversary to my incomparable husband.
Anniversary Wishes for Your Wife
Every love story is beautiful, but ours is my favorite. Cheers to us and many more loving years.
Having you by my side makes me the happiest, most grateful and luckiest person in the world. Happy anniversary to my soul mate.
Marrying you was the smartest thing I ever did. Happy anniversary, my love.
Just being with you makes me fall in love with you all over again. How lucky am I to get to fall harder every single day.
Of all the love stories in the world, ours will always be my favorite.
Happy Anniversary Wishes for a Friend
Thinking of you and all the good times we've shared. So glad you're in our lives.
Warm anniversary wishes to two dear friends who mean so much.
Best wishes to the best couple I know. Happy anniversary!
Like peanut butter and jelly, you two are better together.
Marriage is not a piece of cake, but two you make it look like one.
Romantic Anniversary Wishes
When I tell you "I Love You," I don't say it out of habit or to make conversation. I say it to remind you that you are the best thing that ever happened to me.
The best thing about having forever is you. We are timeless. Together, we will always have stability, friendship, laughter and joy. I love you. Happy Anniversary!
I'm the tea bag and you are my cup of hot water. Being drenched in you brings out the best in me. Happy anniversary!
Growing old together is my favorite gift I've ever got from you. Happy Anniversary!
"As we grow older together, as we continue to change with age, there is one thing that will never change. I will always keep falling in love with you." — Karen Clodfelder
If I had my life to live over again…next time I would find you sooner so that I could love you longer. Happy Anniversary to us!
Our anniversary marks 365 more days you've made me laugh, appreciate you, learn, grow and be oh-so-glad we're together!
Life can't get any better—I tend to overuse this phrase because my life keeps getting better with you every single day. Happy anniversary.
The years seem to be going faster and faster. I think that's because I am having more and more fun with you.
Anniversary Wishes for Your Parents
The secret of a happy marriage remains a secret. But, whatever you two are doing is working wonders.
Cupid's arrow hit a bullseye when you two came together.
Thanks for helping me believe that soul mates do exist.
When it comes to love, I hope the apple doesn't fall far from the tree.
Thanks for showing us, year after year, what a marriage centered around love really looks like.
Funny Anniversary Messages
Now if I can just remember your birthday too! Happy Anniversary.
Thanks for not holding out for better.
I'm still glad you met me.
You're my favorite husband.
I'm yours. No refunds.
One-Year Anniversary Messages
It's been a year since we walked down the aisle, and I've never loved you more.
We've been married for 365 days, and I've loved every second of it.
Life has never been so beautiful as it has been this past year with you by my side.
A year after our wedding day, and I'm still falling for you. Our future together couldn't be brighter, and I can't wait to see what's in store.
Today is only the beginning of our lifelong journey together. It's one milestone on the long path that we'll travel by each other's sides. I love you.
10th Wedding Anniversary Messages
One decade into my best decision ever. I love you!
Even after a decade, I'm still discovering new things to love about you every day.
I never dreamed love could be this good. Cheers to a decade of love and many more to come.
Ten years: You don't get this far without a whole lot of love.
As long as we're together, the best is yet to come. Ten years is just the start.
25th Wedding Anniversary Messages
A quarter may not sound like a lot in money, but in marriage centuries, it's worth a fortune. Happy 25!
Cheers to a love story that has stood the test of time.
A love everlasting–that's all I wished for on this day so long ago.
Every day may not be a fairytale, but our lifetime together has been enchanted.
Cheers to our silver anniversary, lasting love, and fate.
50th Wedding Anniversary Messages
Fifty years later and all that glitters is still gold.
Congratulations on fifty years of unforgettable moments.
Happy 50th wedding anniversary to the most kindhearted and loving partner ever. Thank you for making me smile and feel loved always.
To my other half, congratulations to you on this marvelous journey of 50 years together.
You lean on me and I lean on you. What a blessing it is to have someone to lean on for 50 years!