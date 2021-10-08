The name given to the process or sacrament of welcoming a child into the church or faith community varies among denominations, which means you may be looking for a message for a baptism, dedication, or Christening. If you're unsure of how to phrase your message, follow the invitation's lead. Typically it will follow some version of "Please join us for the [baptism/dedication/christening] of [child's name]." We've included options here that are ideal for baptism and christening messages, but can also be used for dedications. If you're unsure of where to start, we also included a list of bible verses that perfectly speak to the importance of the day. Finally, as is true with most things, any message that speaks to the heart is typically a no-fail strategy so feel free to use this list to draw out your very own best wishes for the baptism.

What To Write in a Baptism Card for Baby (and Parents, Too!)

May God bless you on this day and every day that follows!

Warmest wishes on your baptism day, Mary Louise. We love you so!

Wishing you a lifetime of faith, love, and joy. We are so pleased to be sharing in this special day!

Oh, happy day! Thank you for allowing us to share in this special occasion. May God bless you, always!

I pray you always feel God's love shining down on you! Happy baptism day, Michael!

Congratulations to you and your little one! Wishing you and your family a blessed and joyous day and a lifetime spent rejoicing in God's love.

Baptism Messages for a Godchild

To the Child: Dear Francie, I am so honored to be your Godmother. Wishing you a lifetime of faith and love.

To the Parents: What a cherished gift it is to be Ella's Godmother. I am so grateful. "Every good and perfect gift is from above."

Baptism Bible Verses

So in Christ Jesus you are all children of God through faith, for all of you who were baptized into Christ have clothed yourselves with Christ. Galatians 3:26-27

For I know well the plans I have in mind for you—oracle of the LORD—plans for your welfare and not for woe, so as to give you a future of hope. Jeremiah 29:11.

And so John the Baptist appeared in the wilderness, preaching a baptism of repentance for the forgiveness of sins. Mark 1:4.

Jesus answered, 'Amen, amen, I say to you, no one can enter the kingdom of God without being born of water and Spirit.' John 3:5.

John answered them all, saying, 'I am baptizing you with water, but one mightier than I is coming. I am not worthy to loosen the thongs of his sandals. He will baptize you with the holy Spirit and fire.' Luke 3:16

As soon as Jesus was baptized, he went up out of the water. At that moment heaven was opened, and he saw the Spirit of God descending like a dove and alighting on him. Mathew 3:16

'And behold, I am with you always, until the end of the age.' Matthew 28:20

For in one Spirit we were all baptized into one body. 1 Corinthians 12:13

Baptism Messages for an Adult or Older Child

Rejoicing with you on this day has been a gift! May God's love fill your heart and strengthen you throughout your days.

Praying you feel the joy of today for every day that follows. Congratulations on your baptism!