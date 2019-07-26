How To Fill Out a Wedding Response Card: Tips and Etiquette

While guests are the ones who need to mind their manners when it comes to response cards, it's the bride and groom who need to take notes on the proper way to address those wedding invitations. Depending on the wedding invitation's formality, an inner and outer envelope may have the same name but address more than one individual in the invitation.

Response cards tally the number of guests and accepted invitations so the bride and groom know the exact number of guests to expect. When planning a wedding, knowing the number of people attending can influence many decisions, so it's essential to fill out your response cards as early as possible and, perhaps more importantly, to fill out the card correctly. Here's the proper etiquette to respond to a wedding invitation with grace.

Etiquette for Responding to Wedding Invitations

What Is a Response Card?

Traditionally, a response card accompanies a wedding invitation. The most formal weddings may forego the response card because penning your replay on your own stationery is expected—that's an etiquette lesson for another day.

The response card is what its name suggests. It's how you notify the couple whether or not you will be attending their wedding, so it's essential to complete it correctly and return it swiftly.

How To Know Who Is Invited?

Determine the invitation's recipients before completing the response card. To do this, check the inner envelope, which will list all invited guests' names. For instance, the outer envelope may only have recorded your name, "Miss Elly May Clampett," but the inner envelope may say, "Elly May and Guest." That's how you know you're responding as two guests rather than one.

Do Invitations Differ for Families?

No, the same goes for families. The outer envelope might only say "Mr. and Mrs. Ladd Drummond," but including the kids in the invitation will be noted on the inner envelope as it will say, "Ladd and Ree, Alex, Paige, Bryce, and Todd." Let the outer envelope be your guide if there is no inner envelope, and don't make any assumptions.

How To Fill Out a Response Card?

Once determining the guests, it's time to fill it out.

Many response cards will include an "M" followed immediately by a line. In keeping with more formal wedding tradition, the line is here as a way to kickstart your reply. The "M" stands for the first letter of the title you prefer to go by, be it Mr., Mrs., Ms., or Miss. (Quick tip: Ms. may be used for married or unmarried women while reserving Miss for unmarried women.) Of course, you may have guests that are "The Honorable" or "Dr.," but the response card levels the playing field on the salutation front, and they'll have to use the old "M" like everybody else. (That said, if you are the bride or groom, get those titles right on the outer envelope.)

How To Accept (or Decline) a Wedding Invitation?

From there, everything is pretty self-explanatory. Mark the number of guests by either "joyfully accepts" or "regretfully declines." Do not include a checkmark or "X" to signify your acceptance or rejection of the invitation. Instead, list the number of guests who will or will not attend. The same goes for menu selection if listed.