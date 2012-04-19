Southern Wedding at The Greenbrier
Their Story
One of Catherine and Greg’s first dates was during a vast East Coast power outage, and the two spent the evening stargazing in Times Square. “It was one of the most special nights of my life,” recalls Catherine. Five years later, the two were on vacation in St. Bart’s with friends, and they swam from a boat to a remote beach where Greg surprised her with a proposal. “I couldn’t believe he swam all that way with the ring between his fingers,” says Catherine. The couple chose to host a Southern wedding with a twist at “America’s Resort”: West Virginia’s Greenbrier Hotel.
- Love It? Get It!
- Photographer: Cooper Carras Photography, coopercarras.com or 800/980-0889
The Wedding Venue
The Greenbrier resort has been welcoming guests since 1778.
Love It? Get It!
The Venue: The Greenbrier, greenbrier.com
Planner: Lauren Sells Walker
The Girls
On the morning of the wedding, Catherine invited her female guests to don white and join her on the croquet lawn.
The Guys
Greg spent the morning of the wedding shooting sporting clays with friends and family.
Words of Wisdom
“You get so involved during planning and think that everything must go perfectly or the day will be ruined,” says Catherine. “But you just have to do as much as you can and realize that things might go wrong, but still appreciate what has brought you to this special moment.”
Best Advice You Were Given
A friend of Catherine’s warned her that the wedding day would pass quickly, and she advised her to take mental snapshots throughout the day. “After spending so long planning and putting my heart and soul into every detail, it was hard to imagine how that could be,” she recalls.
Special Touches
Catherine’s twin sister, Aaron, gave her a handkerchief embroidered with a line from their late mother’s favorite musical, Gypsy.
The Wedding Cake
The pastry chef at The Greenbrier prepared the three-tiered cake with raspberry filling.
Love It? Get It!
Cake & Catering: The Greenbrier, greenbrier.com
Wedding Favors
Guests were given packages containing small tokens representing the bride’s home state of Kentucky and the groom’s home state of Rhode Island.
The Wedding Party
Catherine’s Royal Duchesse satin Amsale gown featured a crumb-catcher neckline.
- Love It? Get It!
- Wedding Gown & Veil: Amsale, amsale.com
- Shoes: Stuart Weitzman, stuartweitzman.com
- Groom’s attire: Hugo Boss, hugoboss.com
- Bridesmaids’ dresses: J.Crew, jcrew.com
- Groomsmen’s ties: Brooks Brothers, brooksbrothers.com
- Flowers: Gillespie’s Flowers & Productions, Inc., gillespiesflowers.com or 304/536-1881
The View
The Allegheny Mountains provided a striking backdrop for the weekend’s wedding festivities.
Victorian Writing Room
Catherine and Greg posed in the Victorian Writing Room, which was decorated by design legend Dorothy Draper.
