Watch Musicals and Concerts on the PBS Lineup in Fall 2020

Even though we still can’t gather to see live shows on stage, we can still enjoy the song and dance of popular musicals and concerts—and the stories behind them—this fall. Programs about musicals, concerts, and music icons by Broadway stars will be coming to PBS this season.

First up is a celebration of Fiddler on the Roof. “Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles” will air on Great Performances on Friday, November 13 at 9:00 p.m. ET. According to PBS, the program will “travel through the history of the iconic musical exploring its reach across time and cultures featuring appearances by composer and lyricist Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick as well as famous fans including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Topol and more.”

Tune into Great Performances and get your fill of Broadway tunes when “Lea Salonga in Concert” airs on Friday, November 27 at 9:00 p.m. ET. Salonga, a celebrated star of stage and screen, presents the concert at the Sydney Opera House. It features songs from musicals and films—including Aladdin and Mulan—performed alongside the Sydney Symphony Orchestra.

Also included in the Great Performances lineup is the “GRAMMY® Salute to Music Legends” concert airing on Friday, October 16 at 9:00 p.m. ET. The show will pay tribute to music legends “through classic performance footage and newly recorded acceptance speeches from honorees and the performers they have influenced.” The program will honor musicians “including Lifetime Achievement Award honorees Chicago, Roberta Flack, Isaac Hayes, Iggy Pop, John Prine, Public Enemy and Sister Rosetta Tharpe,” as well as Ken Ehrlich, Philip Glass and Frank Walker.

