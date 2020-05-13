Watch “A Streetcar Named Desire” for Free Online

Thanks to London’s National Theatre, you can travel to New Orleans during your next movie night. Through the National Theatre at Home program, the organization is making a critically acclaimed production of Tennessee Williams’ A Streetcar Named Desire available to stream online. The production will be free to access on the National Theatre YouTube channel from May 21 to May 28, 2020.

This revival of A Streetcar Named Desire opened at London’s Young Vic Theatre before transferring to St. Ann’s Warehouse in Brooklyn, NY, in 2016. It’s directed by Benedict Andrews and stars Gillian Anderson (The X-Files, The Fall) as Blanche DuBois, Ben Foster (Lone Survivor, Kill Your Darlings) as Stanley Kowalski, and Vanessa Kirby (The Crown, Mission Impossible: Fallout) as Stella Kowalski. Reviews called the staging “electrifying,” “raw,” and “an absolute knock-out.” You can watch a trailer below, and you can find more information about the production at ntlive.nationaltheatre.org.

Watch the trailer:

The National Theatre has already made several of their past productions available to stream online, including One Man, Two Guvnors starring James Corden; Jane Eyre; Treasure Island; Frankenstein starring Jonny Lee Miller and Benedict Cumberbatch; and Antony & Cleopatra starring Ralph Fiennes and Sophie Okonedo. After A Streetcar Named Desire, Josie Rourke’s production of Coriolanus, featuring Tom Hiddleston, will be available to watch beginning on June 4, 2020. It was originally staged at the Donmar Warehouse in 2014, and the cast also includes Alfred Enoch, Deborah Findlay, and Mark Gatiss.

The NT Live at Home productions are available to stream for a week following their premieres on YouTube. You can find a calendar for future streams here, and you can find the shows available to watch on the National Theatre YouTube channel. Several new productions have also been added to the National Theatre Collection, and they are available for students and teachers to access remotely, including Cat on A Hot Tin Roof, another Williams play.

