Netflix Renews Virgin River for Seasons 4 and 5

You asked for more Mel and Jack and Netflix listened: Virgin River has been renewed by the streamer for two more seasons!

That's right y'all, this morning, Netflix announced that the hit series will continue for seasons 4 and 5.

The news comes after the wildly successful premiere of season 3 of the soapy drama in July. According to Deadline, Virgin River held the No. 1 spot on the Nielsen chart for two weeks, which is no easy feat.

Stars Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson addressed the exciting announcement with a mock proposal on the show's official Instagram account.

The binge-worthy saga, which is based on the Harlequin book series of the same name by Robyn Carr, premiered in December 2019. Viewers fell in love with the story of nurse practitioner Mel Monroe (Breckenridge) who, after escaping her tragic past, discovers small-town life and love in northern California.

Season 3 highlights included a funeral, a fire, a divorce, a hurricane, a pregnancy, and a car crash—not to mention a maddening cliffhanger. In a steamy teaser for the next installments (below), Netflix hinted at plenty more drama and romance to come.

"There will be ups… There will be downs… There will be more... and more... and more... moments with Mel and Jack."