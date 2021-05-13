First Look: Virgin River Introduces New Season 3 Characters on Instagram
Meet Tara and Denny!
Netflix threw anxious Virgin River fans a bone this week with a rare glimpse at two new faces they will see in season three.
The show's official Instagram page shared two production stills on Tuesday. The first featuring Stacey Farber as Lilly's daughter Tara and the second introducing a mysterious and brooding character named Denny.
"Special Announcement Season 3," the caption reads. "Tara (Lilly's daughter) and Denny will be visiting us in Virgin River."
Netflix first teased details about Tara back in December, revealing that she would be in town to help her mom with baby Chloe. Her addition to the cast was announced alongside the news that Zibby Allen (of The Flash and Grey's Anatomy fame) had signed on to play Jack's sister Brie in the upcoming season.
This is the first we've heard (or seen!) of Denny, however, who appears in the 14th book in Robyn Carr's Virgin River series. Carr describes him as "a 24-year-old who has served in the Marines and comes to Virgin River to find his biological father," though it's unclear if Denny, played by Kai Bradbury, will get a different storyline for the show.
Virgin River, which is based on the Harlequin book series of the same name by Carr, premiered in December 2019. Viewers fell in love with the story of nurse practitioner Mel Monroe (played by Alexandra Breckenridge) who, after escaping her tragic past, discovers small-town life and love in northern California. Season two debuted last month to rave reviews.
The premiere date for season three of Virgin River has yet to be announced, though some fans are convinced it will hit Netflix in November. Stay tuned, y'all!