Virgin River Season 4 Premiere Date Revealed!
Ladies and gentlemen, it's the news we've all been waiting for. Today, Netflix officially confirmed that season four of Virgin River will premiere on (drumroll please) … Wednesday, July 20!
The latest installment of the soapy hit will consist of 12 drama-filled episodes. Alexandra Breckinridge, Martin Henderson, Tim Matheson, Annette O'Toole, Colin Lawrence, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Grayson Gurnsey, and more of your favorite Virgin River locals are all slated to return along with the introduction of a new regular to look forward to.
The binge-worthy saga, which is based on the Harlequin book series of the same name by Robyn Carr, premiered in December 2019. Viewers fell in love with the story of nurse practitioner Mel Monroe (played by Breckenridge) who, after escaping her tragic past, discovers small-town life and love in northern California.
"Despite not knowing whether her baby belongs to her deceased husband, Mark, or Jack, Mel begins season four with a sense of optimism," Netflix teased in a release. "For years she yearned to be a mother and her dream is one step closer to reality. While Jack is supportive and excited, the question of paternity continues to gnaw at him. Complicating matters is the arrival of a handsome new doctor, who's in the market to start a family of his own."
Ooooh, y'all!
WATCH: Alexandra Breckenridge Reveals Filming on Virgin River Season 5 Has Been Delayed
Season four will also find Hope dealing with the lingering psychological effects of her car accident, while Brie gets drawn unexpectedly into a closer relationship with Mike. And Preacher will try his hand at a new romantic connection while still holding out hope for a reunion with Christopher and Paige.
Stay tuned!