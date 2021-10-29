Virgin River Introduces Suave New Characters in Behind-the-Scenes Videos

Filming on season four is in full swing!

The cast of Virgin River is busy filming the show's fourth season, but they're still making time to have a little bit of fun with fans.

This week, producers introduced two new series regulars with more behind-the-scenes videos on the series' official Instagram account.

In the first video, Alexandra Breckenridge (Mel Monroe) and newcomer Mark Ghanimé can be seen dancing on a porch to Montell Jordan's "This Is How We Do It" between scenes.

Ghanimé will play Dr. Cameron Hayek, the clinic's new physician. "Armed with eye-catching good looks, a razor-sharp intellect, and a smile that could light up the world, Cameron makes an immediate splash in town—especially with the ladies of Virgin River," Deadline reports.

Wiggles eyebrows.

Shortly after, the show introduced another new face on Instagram. In a brief clip, Kai Bradbury, who will star as Denny Cutler, Doc's long-lost grandson, can be seen searching Doc's office for his grandpa.

According to Deadline, Denny "shows up in Virgin River to forge a connection with the grandfather he just recently learned about. But Denny comes bearing a dark secret."

"Denny is back in VR!" the caption reads. "Is it a long visit or here to stay because of…"

The binge-worthy saga, which is based on the Harlequin book series of the same name by Robyn Carr, premiered in December 2019. Viewers fell in love with the story of nurse practitioner Mel Monroe who, after escaping her tragic past, discovers small-town life and love in northern California.

In a steamy teaser for the next installments, Netflix hinted at plenty more drama and romance to come.