Virgin River Cast Offers Behind-the-Scenes Look at Season 4 Filming

Filming on season four of Virgin River has officially begun!

Fans got their first look at the next installment of the soapy drama thanks to a short video shared on the show's official Instagram account last week. The clip offers a behind-the-scenes peek at the cast on set, including Alexandra Breckenridge (Mel) and about a dozen other Virgin River residents, taking a break from shooting.

"Hey, everybody out there in the internet land. We're out here doing season four of Virgin River!" Breckenridge announces as the camera pans to the rest of the cheering cast.

"S4 here we come!!!" the caption reads. "Thanks for all the support!"

Commenters were quick to identify Annette O'Toole (Hope) standing amongst the assembled cast. Fans will recall that Hope was noticeably absent from the show's third season, appearing only in video chats while she was "out of town" visiting a sick aunt. We later learned that showrunners were forced to pivot because O'Toole was unable to film in person due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While some fans rejoiced over Hope's return, others focused on the fact that Martin Henderson (Jack) wasn't present. Instagram users also commented that they appeared to be filming what looks like a wedding.

The return to filming comes just a month after Netflix announced that Virgin River had been renewed for two more seasons.

The binge-worthy saga, which is based on the Harlequin book series of the same name by Robyn Carr, premiered in December 2019. Viewers fell in love with the story of nurse practitioner Mel Monroe (Breckenridge) who, after escaping her tragic past, discovers small-town life and love in northern California.

In a steamy teaser for the next installments, Netflix hinted at plenty more drama and romance to come.

"There will be ups… There will be downs… There will be more... and more... and more... moments with Mel and Jack."