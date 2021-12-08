Filming Has Wrapped on Season 4 of Virgin River
There’s more Mel and Jack on the horizon!
And that's a wrap!
Producers have spent the past few days giving fans an inside look at the last days of filming on season four of Virgin River, sharing footage from each star's final on-set moments via the Netflix show's official Instagram.
The fun began last week with a clip of Alexandra Breckenridge (Mel Monroe) hamming it up while the crew showered her with cheers and applause.
"This is how cast and crew say it's a wrap to the smart, beautiful, and talented Mel Monroe," the caption explains.
Shortly after, the account shared a clip of Marco Grazzini (Mike Valenzuela), Ben Hollingsworth (Brady), and Zibby Allen (Brie Sheridan) bidding farewell to cast and crew.
"Thanks guys," Hollingsworth commented. "Been a fun season and I can't wait for y'all to see what we've been cooking up."
Martin Henderson (Jack Sheridan) was all smiles when he completed filming the next day. "S4 wrap for the handsome, kind, smart Jack Sheridan!" producers wrote alongside the clip.
Tuesday, after an emotional wrap on Grayson Gurnsey (Ricky), Virgin River cast and crew completed the last scene of the season at Jack's Bar.
"It's a wrap for all on S4!!" the caption proclaimed. A brief video shows a group of smiling female Virgin River residents—Annette O'Toole (Hope) included!—seated around a restaurant table.
The binge-worthy saga, which is based on the Harlequin book series of the same name by Robyn Carr, premiered in December 2019. Viewers fell in love with the story of nurse practitioner Mel Monroe who, after escaping her tragic past, discovers small-town life and love in northern California.
In a steamy teaser for season four, Netflix hinted at plenty more drama and romance to come.
"There will be ups… There will be downs… There will be more... and more... and more... moments with Mel and Jack."
Oh, we can't wait!