Fans Have a Shocking Theory About Season 3 of Virgin River

The premiere of season three of Virgin River is just days away, and fans of the Netflix hit are bursting at the seams with excitement (and theories).

On a popular Reddit forum dedicated to the series, users have been focused on what will become of one of season two's most dramatic storylines: Jack's soon-to-be-born twins with his troublesome ex Charmaine.

Distracted by Charmaine's jealous determination to drive a wedge between Mel and Jack, fans never questioned whether Jack was the father of the unborn babies, and for that matter, neither did Jack. But the trailer for season three has fans wondering if someone else could have been in the picture from the start.

"I know you were having a hard time adjusting to the whole being a dad thing, but now Todd's here and I'm not alone, so you're free," Charmaine says to Jack before walking off with a new man.

Add in Netflix's hint at "custody arguments " in season three, and you can see why some fans are questioning the paternity of Charmaine's babies.

According to some viewers, seeds that Jack might not be the father were planted as early as season two, when Jack told his friend Mike that he was expecting twins with Charmaine. One Reddit describes the Marine's response as "super suspicious."

"Whoa. Jesus. I didn't know you were still seeing her," a shocked Mike retorted.

And then there's the scene from the trailer where Jack tells Mel, "I know what you want, I just don't know if I can give it to you." Some fans believe this alludes to Jack finding out that he has fertility issues, which, as one user put it, "would be an unexpected way to find out that the twins aren't his."

*clutches pearls*