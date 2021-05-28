Virgin River Season 3 Premiere Date Revealed!
Netflix confirmed that we’ll be returning to Virgin River this summer.
Ladies and gentlemen, it's the news we've all been waiting for. Today, Netflix officially confirmed that season three of Virgin River will premiere on (drumroll please) … Friday, July 9!
The news of a summer premiere date, which comes less than six months after Netflix announced that the popular series would return for a third season, is a welcome surprise for fans expecting to wait until the fall to find out what happened to Jack.
The stars of the show announced the exciting news on Instagram this afternoon.
The latest installment of the soapy hit will consist of 10 drama-filled episodes. Alexandra Breckinridge, Martin Henderson, Tim Matheson, Annette O'Toole, Colin Lawrence, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Grayson Gurnsey, and more of your favorite Virgin River locals are all slated to return. There's also the introduction of two new series regulars to look forward to.
The binge-worthy saga, which is based on the Harlequin book series of the same name by Robyn Carr, premiered in December 2019. Viewers fell in love with the story of nurse practitioner Mel Monroe (played by Breckenridge) who, after escaping her tragic past, discovers small-town life and love in northern California.
"In Virgin River season three, we've got even more drama in store for our beloved characters," Netflix teased in a news release. "Highlights include, a funeral, a fire, a divorce, a hurricane and a new romance, in a twist-packed season that'll keep fans on the edge of their seats."
We're hopeful that the next season (spoiler alert!) also provides some answers to the whodunit we've been mulling over for months. We don't know about you, but we still haven't recovered from Mel discovering Jack shot—though still alive—on the floor of his bar.
This is going to be good, y'all!