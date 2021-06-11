The Trailer for Virgin River Season 3 Is Here-and It's a Doozy
This is going to be so good!
Oh, happy day!
The official trailer for Virgin River season three is here y'all, and… is it hot in here or what?
Netflix dropped the nearly two-minute preview this morning, and they weren't kidding when they said we should be prepared for more drama than ever.
The trailer begins where season two left off: with Jack being shot by a mystery assailant. Fortunately, the beloved bar owner appears to make a full and quick recovery, thanks in part, to his nurse/lover Mel.
But the honeymoon phase doesn't last long, and soon Mel is feeling the pull of motherhood. Jack, who just recently became a father to twins with his troublesome ex, Charmaine, isn't exactly onboard.
"I know what you want, I don't know if I can give it to you!" he tells her in an explosive fight which ends with Mel wheeling luggage out of her house.
Yikes!
While much of the trailer (below) focuses on Mel and Jack's steamy and tumultuous relationship (not that we're complaining!), it also teases other juicy storylines, including Doc possibly going blind, Jack's shooter being brought to justice, and Preacher navigating his new role as father figure to Christopher.
"In Virgin River season three, we've got even more drama in store for our beloved characters," Netflix teased in a news release back in May. "Highlights include, a funeral, a fire, a divorce, a hurricane and a new romance, in a twist-packed season that'll keep fans on the edge of their seats."
The latest installment of the soapy hit based on the Harlequin book series of the same name will consist of 10 drama-filled episodes. It is set to premiere on Netflix July 9.
We can't wait!