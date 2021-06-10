First Look at Preacher's New Life in Exclusive Clip from Season 3 of Virgin River
Get a sneak peek at the heartwarming drama to come.
Is it July 9 yet?
Unfortunately not, but, with less than a month to go before Virgin River's highly anticipated return, Netflix has shared a little taste of what's to come in the series' third season.
Fans of the show will recall that season two left us with a handful of questions. Who shot Jack? What's next for Preacher? Will Hope and Doc give love another chance?
While we don't have those answers, a clip shared exclusively with Southern Living does tease a resolution to one of those cliffhangers.
The scene-from the first episode in the season-shows Preacher tucking Paige's son Christopher into bed, leading us to believe that they successfully fled Virgin River for San Francisco as planned.
In the clip, a conversation about a popular video game turns into a heartfelt moment between the unlikely pair.
"You know, sometimes, when you feel alone, you find someone else who feels the same way and you end up being best friends," Preacher tells the young boy, adding that that's what happened with him and Jack in the Marines.
"But... Marines are tough," Christopher notes.
"Well, you can be tough and feel alone," Preacher replies.
Our hearts!
We're happy to see that Christopher is in good hands after Paige was forced into hiding after accidentally killing her abusive ex-husband. As for the fate of the rest of the Virgin River folks, we'll just have to wait and see.
But here's what we do know: the latest installment of the soapy hit will consist of 10 drama-filled episodes. Alexandra Breckinridge, Martin Henderson, Tim Matheson, Annette O'Toole, Colin Lawrence, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Grayson Gurnsey, and more of your favorite Virgin River locals are all slated to return. There's also the introduction of two new series regulars to look forward to.
"In Virgin River season three, we've got even more drama in store for our beloved characters," Netflix teased in a news release. "Highlights include, a funeral, a fire, a divorce, a hurricane and a new romance, in a twist-packed season that'll keep fans on the edge of their seats."