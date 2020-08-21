Season 2 of Virgin River is Coming to Netflix this Fall

Get ready for more Virgin River!

Netflix has confirmed that a second season of the heartwarming series will return to the streaming platform this fall.

The show, which is based on the Harlequin book series of the same name by Robyn Carr, premiered in December 2019. Viewers fell in love with the story of nurse practitioner Mel Monroe (played by Alexandra Breckenridge) who, after escaping her tragic past, discovers small-town life and love in northern California.

Medical drama, neighborhood squabbling, and romance abound in this binge-worthy saga with similar vibes to our beloved Sweet Magnolias.

While details regarding season two remain slim (i.e. an exact premiere date), we do know that filming wrapped earlier this year, it will again be 10 episodes, and that Breckenridge and her love-interest Jack (played by Martin Henderson) will both return.

As for what to expect plot wise (spoilers ahead!) we’ll likely find Mel in Los Angeles after a tearful call to her sister in the season one finale, and Jack dealing with his ex-girlfriend’s surprise pregnancy.