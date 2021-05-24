Virgin River's Ben Hollingsworth Said That We Are in For Some Major Surprises in Season Three
He used the words, "bombshell plot twists."
Who's looking forward to heading back to the idyllic (fictional) town of Virgin River, California for some drama? We are.
While we currently still don't know the premiere date for the hotly anticipated arrival of season three of Netflix Original series Virgin River, the show's official Instagram account recently gave us a little inkling of what's to come. The clue was thanks to a comment from actor Ben Hollingsworth, who plays the character of Dan Brady, a former marine who served with series' lead Jack Sheridan, played by actor Martin Henderson.
In a collection of behind-the-scenes photos from season 2 — including one of Hollingsworth wearing a construction vest and helmet alongside Alexandra Breckenridge, who stars in the show as nurse practitioner Melinda "Mel" Monroe —Hollingsworth made quite the remark in the comments section: "I'm wearing a safety helmet to protect myself from all the bombshell plot twists season 3 has. Hope y'all ready for it," he wrote. As if our appetites weren't whet for the new season already.
WATCH: First Look: Virgin River Introduces New Season 3 Characters on Instagram
Meanwhile, earlier this month, Virgin River's Instagram account revealed two new characters for the show's third season: Stacey Farber will join the cast as Lilly's daughter, Tara (Lilly is played by Lynda Boyd) and Kai Bradbury will play a character named Denny (his part in the show is a mystery, but he's pictured holding a backpack, so let the guesses commence as to how he made it to Virgin River.)
We're certainly very excited for the third season of Virgin River and these teases of what's in store definitely has us more curious than ever to tune in to the Netflix Original series, whenever it debuts. Until then, find us curled up with a Virgin River book from Robin Carr's Harlequin series.