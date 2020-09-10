Is Virgin River an Actual Town in California?

Like Sweet Magnolias, we can't get enough of the Netflix original series Virgin River. The romantic drama first hit the streaming platform in December 2019, and we recently stopped holding our breaths when we learned that season 2 of the hit show will arrive this fall. But before we return—hallelujah!—to the picturesque northern California town of Virgin River, we decided to do some more digging on the show.

As the months of coronavirus quarantine drag on, we found ourselves daydreaming about the show and future vacations. We wondered: Is Virgin River a real town? When the time is right, can we plan a trip there and visit for ourselves? Or is it simply a figment of the imagination of author Robyn Carr, who penned the book series upon which the TV show is based?

Unfortunately, fellow Virgin River wanderlusters, the town is fictional, and the series actually wasn't even filmed in the majestic redwood forests of northern California. As Country Living unearthed, the filming for the show took place in Vancouver, Canada, and other areas close to the port city in British Columbia. The article also notes that the Snug Cove in Bowen Island, Burnaby and communities in Port Coquitlam, where the show also filmed, may provide visitors with more of that small town experience so enchantingly captured on screen.

