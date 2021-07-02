Benjamin Hollingsworth Hints at Forbidden Romance and "More Skin" for Brady in Season 3 of Virgin River

With just a week to go before season three of Virgin River hits Netflix, actor Benjamin Hollingsworth is sharing what we can expect from Brady, the bad boy ex-Marine who can't quite fit into civilian life.

Hollingsworth told Us Weekly that fans of the hit series should prepare to see new sides of his character.

"I think you'll see more mischievous Brady, but also you'll see Brady doing things you're not used to seeing Brady do—and things that he knows he shouldn't do but does them anyway," Hollingsworth told Us Weekly. "You will see a different side of Brady this season, which will be exciting. … And you might see a little more skin than you're used to seeing!"

Only furthering our intrigue, showrunner Sue Tenney told the publication that Brady "will get into a relationship this season with someone that will complicate things and will ripple through Jack's life."

Based on stills Netflix recently shared from the upcoming season, that person appears to be Jack's sister Brie, played by newcomer Zibby Allen.

Hollingsworth seemingly confirmed his character's forbidden romance to Us Weekly.

"I think just the idea of him with Jack's sister is scary for Brady. Jack finding out about that would cause a lot of drama, but it's Virgin River and it's a small town," he said. "If he does do that, then it's ballsy."

Hollingsworth also said that viewers should expect at least one fist fight from Brady this season. "I don't think it'd be a true season of Virgin River without a good Brady scrap," he noted.

Well, you certainly have our attention, Benjamin!

The latest installment of the soapy hit is set to premiere on Netflix July 9.