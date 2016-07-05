Vintage Girl Names We're Bringing Back This Year
From Throwback Thursdays to flea market finds, we love all things vintage–especially when it comes to names. Naming your beautiful baby girl is a a tough and important decision. You can scour the Internet, flip through baby naming book after baby name book, research your family tree, or talk to friends, but the choices can seem limitless. Should you go with a double name or stick with a family name? To help make the hunt for your Southern baby name easier, we've compiled some of our favorite vintage baby girl names for you to consider. They're timeless, beautiful, and begging to be brought back to the naming spotlight.
Abigail: "my father's delight"
Hebrew. For centuries, it has always been one of the most popular feminine names.
Another famous Abigail? Abigail Breslin, Actress and star of Little Miss Sunshine.
Adelaide: "noble, nobility"
German. The name is associated with a number of royals, including "Good Queen Adelaide," the German princess who married English king William IV in the 19thcentury, and St. Adelaide, who married Otto the Great and became Empress of the Holy Roman Empire.
Another famous Adelaide? The city in Australia, named for Good Queen Adelaide.
Alice: "noble, graceful"
Alice was popularized in the 1865 novel, Alice's Adventures in Wonderland.
Another famous Alice? Alice Sebold: Author, The Lovely Bones.
Birdie: "bright, famous; little bird"
German. While it made the Top 200 list for popular girls names in the U.S. in the 1880s, Birdie plummeted in popularity in the years following. Even so, it's begun picking up traction in the last three years.
Another famous Birdie? Actress Busy Phillips, taking her cues from Lady Bird Johnson, named her daughter Birdie.
Bonnie: "attractive, pretty"
Bonnie originates from Scotland and was made popular from Gone With the Wind.
Another famous Bonnie? Bonnie Raitt, the 10 time Grammy Award Winning musician.
Charlotte: "free man"
French. The name dates back to as early as the 1300s and landed a top spot on a U.S. list of most popular girl names (#11!) in 2013.
Another famous Charlotte? The loyal, talented spider calligrapher in E.B. White's beloved Charlotte's Web
Clara/Clare: "bright and clear"
Latin. Clara is the modern spelling of Clare. St. Clare of Assisi, founder of the Poor Clare's order of nuns.
Another famous Clara? Clara Barton, Founder of the American Red Cross.
Edith: "fighting to be rich"
Old English. A popular name among royalty and is the name of several saints.
Another famous Edith? Edith Head, 8 time Academy Award winner for Costume Design.
Genevieve: "leader of the tribe"
Little Genevieve looks like she's definitely in charge and having fun!
Another famous Genevieve? Genevieve Gorde, Interior Designer on HGTV.
Hattie: "ruler of the house"
German. Hattie is the feminine version of Harry and comes from Henrietta, which has been used in royalty for centuries.
Another famous Hattie? Hattie McDaniel: First African American to win an Academy Award for her role in Gone with the Wind.
Helen: "shining light"
Greek. A name associated with beauty, thanks to mythology's Helen of Troy, the "face that launched a thousand ships"
Another famous Helen? Helen Keller, Alabama-born author, activist, and first deaf-blind person to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree
Jane: "God is gracious"
English, Hebrew. 16thcentury aristocrats first embraced it, as they felt it was a glamorous alternative to Joan.
Another famous Jane? Jane Goodall, scientist and conservationist known for her work with chimpanzees
Josephine: "Jehovah increases" or "May Jehovah add"
French, Hebrew. Became popular in the early 19thcentury when Marie Josèphe Rose Tascher de La Pagerie, or Joséphine, married Napoleon and became Empress.
Another famous Josephine? Josephine Lynn Potter was the full name of "Joey," Katie Holmes's character in Dawson's Creek (a 2000s TV teen drama that shot in Wilmington, NC)
Lillian: "lily flower"
Latin. Lillian comes from the flowering plant, Lily, and is a symbol of purity.
Another famous Lillian? Lillian Gish, Theatre and Film actress who lived to 100.
Louise/Louisa: "famous warrior"
German. Popularity for the name in the U.S. peaked in the early 1900s
Another famous Louisa? Louisa May Alcott, author of beloved classic Little Women.
Lydia: "coming from Lydia"
Greek. Lydia was the kingdom of western Asia Minor (Turkey) in the Iron Age.
Another famous Lydia? Lydia Ko, the youngest professional golfer to be ranked #1. Named Time's Top 100 Most Influential at age 16.
Mae: "born in the month of May"
Latin. The name of the month comes from Maia, the Greek goddess of fertility.
Another famous Mae? Mae West, Stage and Film Actress, and classic Pin-up.
Martha: "lady of the house"
Aramaic. In the Bible, Martha of Bethany was the sister of Lazarus and Mary.
Another famous Martha? Martha Stewart, TV personality, author, businesswoman.
Minnie: "stout protector"
German. Minnie was made popular as Minnie Mouse by Walt Disney.
Another famous Minnie? Minnie Pearl, Country Singer and Comedian.
Millicent: "strong worker"
French. Millicent has been used as a given name since the Middle Ages.
Another famous Millicent? Millicent Fenwick, Vogue editor; US Representative; US Ambassador to the UN.
Nell: "mercy and compassion"
German. Short for Eleanor. Popularized by First Lady, Eleanor Roosevelt.
Another famous Nell? Nell Carter, Tony and Emmy Award Winning Actress.
Patricia: "noble, patrician"
Latin. Skyrocketed in popularity in Britain after the 1886 christening of Queen Victoria's granddaughter, "Patsy"
Another famous Patricia? Patricia Lee Ramey, better known as Kentucky-born country music singer Patty Loveless.
Penelope: "weaver"
Greek. In Homer's Odyssey, Penelope was associated with marital faithfulness.
Another famous Penelope? Penelope Cruz, Academy Award Winning Actress.
Phoebe: "bright and shining
Greek. Popularized by Friend's TV character played by Lisa Kudrow.
Another famous Phoebe? Phoebe Cates, actress and model.
Rose: "rose blossom"
Latin. Roses are associated with love and beauty.
Another famous Rose? Rose Kennedy, matriarch of the Kennedy clan.
Ruby: "ruby gemstone"
Latin. Ruby is July's birthstone and the name has been popular since the Victorian era.
Another famous Ruby? Ruby Dee, Academy Award Nominated Actress.
Ruth: "mate, companion"
Hebrew. Ruth became popular by President's Grover Cleveland's daughter, 'Baby' Ruth.
Another famous Ruth? Ruth Buzzi, Golden Globe winner and 5 time Emmy nominated, actress and comedian.
Sadie: "princess, lady-like"
Hebrew. Originates from Sarah. In the Bible, Sarah was described as a woman of beauty.
Another famous Sadie? Sadie Robertson, member of the Duck Dynasty television show.
Vivian: "full of life"
Latin. Formerly used as a man's name, today it is strictly feminine.
Another famous Vivian? Vivian Vance, actress and Lucille Ball's sidekick, "Ethel Mertz"
Virginia: "maiden"
Roman. The first English baby born in North America was named Virginia Dare.
Another famous Virginia? Virginia Hamilton, award-winning children's book author