Vintage Boy Names That We’re Bringing Back This Year

By Southern Living Editors
Updated December 22, 2020
Among the million things that you must prepare for while pregnant, one of the most important is actually naming your baby. Whether you have a list of family names you’re using for reference, you seek inspiration from biblical names, or you like to look at what’s trending right now in the baby name world, the naming possibilities are endless. If you want a classic name, look no further than these amazing vintage names for boys. These timeless names were popular back in the day, and we can see why! With timeless vintage boy names, your baby boy is guaranteed to grow up a true gentleman. Which of these vintage boy names is your favorite? Do you have any of these in your family? You might soon! These vintage boy names are past due for a revival.

A

  • Abel/Abe
  • Abner
  • Archibald
  • Arthur/Art
B

  • Bert
  • Bernard
  • Booker
  • Byron

C

  • Cecil
  • Chester
  • Clive
  • Clyde
D

  • Desmond
  • Douglas
  • Dudley
  • Duke

E

  • Edmund
  • Emmett
  • Eugene
  • Ernest

F

  • Felix
  • Finch
  • Floyd
  • Forest
G

  • Garfield
  • Glenn
  • Grey
  • Grover

H

  • Harvey
  • Holden
  • Hugh
  • Humphrey

I

  • Ira
  • Irving
  • Isaac
  • Ives
J

  • Jasper
  • Jeremiah
  • Jesse
  • Julian

K

  • Kelley
  • Kendrick
  • Kenneth
  • Kent

L

  • Lawrence
  • Leon
  • Lorne
  • Louis
M

  • Malcolm
  • Marvin
  • Milton
  • Monty

N

  • Ned
  • Neil
  • Newell
  • Norman

O

  • Ollie
  • Orson
  • Oscar
  • Otis
P

  • Percy
  • Perry
  • Peter
  • Prescott

R

  • Ralph
  • Raymond
  • Reuben
  • Remy

S

  • Samson
  • Sidney
  • Simon
  • Sol
T

  • Terrence
  • Theodore
  • Truman
  • Tucker

V

  • Vaughn
  • Vernon
  • Victor
  • Vincent

W

  • Wallace
  • Ward
  • Wilbur
  • Wiley
Q, U, X, Z

Q

  • Quincy/ Quinn
  • Quentin

U

  • Ulysses
  • Urban

X

  • Xavier

Z

  • Zachariah
  • Zeke
