Our Favorite Veteran's Day Quotes
Author Unknown
"Freedom is never free."
Maya Angelou
"How important it is for us to recognize and celebrate our Heroes and She-roes!"
Michel de Montaigne
"Valor is stability, not of legs and arms, but of courage and the soul."
Jose Narosky
"In war, there are no unwounded soldiers."
John Fitzgerald Kennedy
"As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them."
Oliver Wendell Holmes
"Lord, bid war’s trumpet cease; fold the whole Earth in peace."
Elmer Davis
"This nation will remain the land of the free only as long as it is home of the brave."
Joseph Campbell
"A hero is someone who has given his or her life to something bigger than oneself."
Billy Graham
"Courage is contagious. When a brave man takes a stand, the spines of others are often stiffened."
Bill Shuster
"Our Veterans accepted the responsibility to defend America and uphold our values when duty called."
Ronald Reagan
"Some people live an entire lifetime and wonder if they have ever made a difference in the world, but the Marines don’t have that problem."
Patrick Henry
The battle, sir, is not to the strong alone; it is to the vigilant, the active, the brave.
G. K. Chesterton
"Courage is almost a contradiction in terms. It means a strong desire to live taking the form or a readiness to die."
Winston Churchill
"Never give in—never, never, never, never, in nothing great or small, large or petty, never give in except to convictions of honor and good sense. Never yield to force; never yield to the apparently overwhelming might of the enemy."
Dan Lipinski
"On this Veteran’s Day, let us remember the service of our veterans, and let us renew our national promise to fulfill our sacred obligations to our veterans and their families who have sacrificed so much so that we can live free."
Abraham Lincoln
Honor to the soldier and sailor everywhere, who bravely bears his country’s cause. Honor, also, to the citizen who cares for his brother in the field and serves, as best he can, the same cause.
Thucydides
"The bravest are surely those who have the clearest vision of what is before them, glory and danger alike, and yet notwithstanding, go out to meet it."
Jeff Miller
"The Willingness of America’s veterans to sacrifice for our country has earned them our lasting gratitude."
Mark Twain
"Courage is resistance to fear, mastery of fear—not absence of fear."
Steve Buyer
"The young patriots now returning from war in Iraq and Afghanistan and other deployments worldwide are joining the ranks of veterans to whom America owes an immense debt of Gratitude."
George Washington
"The willingness with which our young people are likely to serve in any war, no matter how justified, shall be directly proportional to how they perceive the veterans of earlier wars were treated and appreciated by their nation."