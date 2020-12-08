20 Inspirational Quotes About Unity and Togetherness
Familial ties are restored, sports teams are victorious, and friendships are strengthened when unity is a priority. And inspirational leaders and thinkers tend to agree. These unity quotes are sure to motivate and encourage you to strive for togetherness whenever possible. Martin Luther King, Jr. said it this way, "We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools." True unity is experienced and strived for in a number of ways. Sometimes unity manifests in a slow and patient commitment to rebuilding a marriage, other times it's bold and energetic–like joining a march for peace. Regardless of how you aim for togetherness in your life, it undoubtedly makes the world a better place. Read through this collection of moving quotes and sayings by people who truly believed in communal harmony and choose the one that speaks to you.
Unity to be real must stand the severest strain without breaking. – Mahatma Gandhi
We are each other's harvest; we are each other's business; we are each other's magnitude and bond. – Gwendolyn Brooks
We cannot be separated in interest or divided in purpose. We stand together until the end. – Woodrow T. Wilson
Unity without verity is no better than conspiracy. – John Trapp
When there is no enemy within, the enemies outside cannot hurt you. – Winston S. Churchill
We are only as strong as we are united, as weak as we are divided. – J.K. Rowling
When spiders unite, they can tie down a lion. - Unknown
Remember upon the conduct of each depends the fate of all. – Alexander The Great
So powerful is the light of unity that it can illuminate the whole earth. – Baha'U'Llah
Unity is strength, division is weakness. – Unknown
For the strength of the Pack is the Wolf, and the strength of the Wolf is the Pack. – Rudyard Kipling
Unity is strength…when there is teamwork and collaboration, wonderful things can be achieved. – Mattie Stepanek
You don't get unity by ignoring the questions that have to be faced. – Jay Weatherill
The significance which is in unity is an eternal wonder. – Rabindranath Tagore
There is beauty and power in unity. We must be united in heart and mind. One world, one people. – Lailah Gifty Akita
No doubt, unity is something to be desired, to be striven for, but it cannot be willed by mere declarations. – Theodore Bikel
Unity is vision; it must have been part of the process of learning to see. – Henry Adams
Even the weak become strong when they are united. – Friedrich von Schiller
Where there is unity there is always victory. – Publilius Syrus
We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools. – Martin Luther King, Jr.