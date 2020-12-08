20 Inspirational Quotes About Unity and Togetherness

The greatest strength of mankind rests in steadfast unity.
By Jorie Nicole McDonald
Advertisement
Credit: Getty Images

Familial ties are restored, sports teams are victorious, and friendships are strengthened when unity is a priority. And inspirational leaders and thinkers tend to agree. These unity quotes are sure to motivate and encourage you to strive for togetherness whenever possible. Martin Luther King, Jr. said it this way, "We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools." True unity is experienced and strived for in a number of ways. Sometimes unity manifests in a slow and patient commitment to rebuilding a marriage, other times it's bold and energetic–like joining a march for peace. Regardless of how you aim for togetherness in your life, it undoubtedly makes the world a better place. Read through this collection of moving quotes and sayings by people who truly believed in communal harmony and choose the one that speaks to you.

Credit: Southern Living

Unity to be real must stand the severest strain without breaking. – Mahatma Gandhi

Credit: Southern Living

We are each other's harvest; we are each other's business; we are each other's magnitude and bond.  – Gwendolyn Brooks

Credit: Southern Living

We cannot be separated in interest or divided in purpose. We stand together until the end. – Woodrow T. Wilson

Credit: Southern Living

Unity without verity is no better than conspiracy. – John Trapp

Credit: Southern Living

When there is no enemy within, the enemies outside cannot hurt you.  – Winston S. Churchill

Credit: Southern Living

We are only as strong as we are united, as weak as we are divided. – J.K. Rowling

Credit: Southern Living

When spiders unite, they can tie down a lion. - Unknown

Credit: Southern Living

Remember upon the conduct of each depends the fate of all.  – Alexander The Great

Credit: Southern Living

So powerful is the light of unity that it can illuminate the whole earth.  – Baha'U'Llah

Credit: Southern Living

Unity is strength, division is weakness. – Unknown

Credit: Southern Living

For the strength of the Pack is the Wolf, and the strength of the Wolf is the Pack.  – Rudyard Kipling

Credit: Southern Living

Unity is strength…when there is teamwork and collaboration, wonderful things can be achieved. – Mattie Stepanek

Credit: Southern Living

You don't get unity by ignoring the questions that have to be faced. – Jay Weatherill

Credit: Southern Living

The significance which is in unity is an eternal wonder. – Rabindranath Tagore

Credit: Southern Living

There is beauty and power in unity. We must be united in heart and mind. One world, one people. – Lailah Gifty Akita

Credit: Southern Living

No doubt, unity is something to be desired, to be striven for, but it cannot be willed by mere declarations.  – Theodore Bikel

Credit: Southern Living

Unity is vision; it must have been part of the process of learning to see. – Henry Adams

Credit: Southern Living

Even the weak become strong when they are united. – Friedrich von Schiller

Credit: Southern Living

Where there is unity there is always victory. – Publilius Syrus

Credit: Southern Living

We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools.  – Martin Luther King, Jr.

© Copyright Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com