Thanks to A Little Help from Macy's, Toys R Us is Making a Come Back

If you grew up as a Toys R Us kid, get ready for some big news: The world's biggest toy store is coming back, albeit a little smaller than it used to be.

Toys R Us has had a rough few years. It filed for bankruptcy in March 2018 and just a few months later, all of its stores were shuttered. Kids had to buy their bikes, trains, and video games in less magical venues. It seemed like all was lost for the home of Geoffrey the Giraffe.

Then, in 2019, the company said it was making a comeback under new ownership and even opened two stores as pop-up locations in malls. Those locations soon closed as well, and kids and parents were back to the pointing and clicking of online shopping, instead of pointing, laughing, and buying in a store. Now, things are once again looking up for toy lovers.

This time, the beloved toy store is teaming up with Macy's to open toy shops in more than 400 department stores nationwide starting in 2022, according to The El Paso Times.

"As a Toys 'R' Us kid, I could not be more excited to bring this beloved brand that so many of our customers know and love into Macy's online and to our stores across America," Nata Dvir, Macy's chief merchandising officer, said in a statement. "Our toy business grew exponentially in the past year, with many families looking to inspire their children's imagination and create meaningful moments together."