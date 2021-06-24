The Movie Musical Tick, Tick... Boom! Is Coming To Netflix
The trailer for the Lin-Manuel Miranda-directed musical has been released.
Have you exhausted the movie-musical offerings from your favorite streaming services? Great news: There's a new one on the horizon, and it's going to be good. Jonathan Larson's musical tick, tick…BOOM! is coming to Netflix and theaters in 2021. It's the feature directorial debut of musical multi-hyphenate Lin-Manuel Miranda, the mind behind Hamilton and In the Heights, which was also recently adapted into a musical movie smash.
Larson began performing the autobiographical musical as a one-man show as early as 1990, and it premiered in a revised form Off-Broadway in 2001, five years after Larson's death. It tells the story of a young composer grappling with his decision to try to make a career in the arts as he approaches his 30th birthday.
According to Netflix, "The film follows Jon (Academy Award nominee and Tony Award winner Andrew Garfield), a young theater composer who's waiting tables at a New York City diner in 1990 while writing what he hopes will be the next great American musical. With the clock ticking, Jon is at a crossroads and faces the question everyone must reckon with: What are we meant to do with the time we have?"
Miranda is directing the film from a screenplay by Steven Levenson, who won the 2017 Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical for Dear Evan Hansen. The cast includes Garfield, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexandra Shipp, Robin de Jesús, Joshua Henry, Judith Light, and Bradley Whitford. The trailer for the new movie musical has been released, and you can watch it below.
You can find more information about the upcoming film on Netflix. It's set to be released on the streaming service and in select theaters later this year.