9 Things You Must Do With Your Sister At Least Once

Have you done any of these things with your sister? This is a sibling bucket list that must be tackled in your lifetime. Have fun!

"Lord help the mister that comes between me and my sister, and Lord help the sister that comes between me and my man!" The classic White Christmas tune proves that there's nothing quite like the friendship between sisters. Yes, you may drive each other crazy sometimes, and yes, you know how to push every last one of each other's buttons, but at the end of the day, you wouldn't trade each other for anything. Whether you have a biological sister, or just close friends who are practically sisters, we've rounded up nine ways to celebrate the fun of sisterhood.

1. Recreate a classic childhood photo.

You had a bob, she's missing her two front teeth. You're both wearing bows and lacy socks, and it's clear from your expressions that neither of you understood why Mama was making you pose under the pecan tree in your neighbor's front yard. There's just nothing better (or more amusing) than old-school family photos. Recreate one of your favorite golden oldies for a throwback that you'll treasure forever.

2. Get the party started.

It's a crime for a dynamite party band to play for an empty dance floor. The quickest remedy for this blues-inducing dilemma? Grab your best gal, head to the dance floor, and bust a move. The Shania Twain routine you made up together in middle school has been begging to make another public appearance.

3. Surprise your parents.

And we don't mean with a tattoo. Once you've flown the nest, it often becomes more difficult to coordinate time at home with your family. Pick a weekend when you're both free and make a surprise trip home to spend some quality time with your mama and daddy. They'll be so tickled to see you – and Dad will probably check your tire pressure while you're there if you ask nicely.

4. Take a class together.

Venture out of your comfort zone and learn a new skill with your #1 cheerleader by your side. Try your hand at throwing pottery, or give guitar lessons a whirl. Sign up for a fly-fishing class, or channel your inner John Hancock in a calligraphy class.

5. Shop for a V.I.D. (A Very Important Dress)

Treat yourselves to a sister shopping montage à la Pretty Woman. When it comes to choosing a look for a special occasion, whether it's for a big birthday or the big day, there's nobody who knows you or your style better than your sister. She'll be 100% honest (and 100% kind) when something doesn't flatter, and she'll push you to try on a dress that's totally out of your comfort zone … and spoiler: You'll love it.

6. Explore a new place.

Whether you head just down the road to a small town known for its award-winning bakery or fly across the globe to island hop around the Mediterranean, there's no better travel buddy than your sister. Maybe you're a dynamite researcher and arbiter of taste, and she's a killer navigator who can get you around town sans maps or the GPS. Whatever the case, when you're traveling, two heads are always better than one.

7. Have a sister sleepover.

Order a pizza, stock up on ice cream and cookie dough, rent your favorite childhood flick (Troop Beverly Hills, anyone?), and curl up on the couch in matching pj's and fuzzy slippers. Some things just aren't meant to be outgrown.

8. Go on an outdoors adventure.

Take a walk on the wild side! Book a whitewater rafting trip, or set up camp for a weekend at the nearest state park. Hit the trails on horseback, or go on a sunrise kayak through the marsh. Whichever activity you choose, there's no bonding experience quite like an adventure in the great outdoors.

9. Host a family meal.