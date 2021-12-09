5 Things You Should Never Apologize For—And the One You Should

In many situations, a concise, heartfelt apology can go a long way. After all, life presents all kinds of situations where a short and sweet "I'm sorry" is a simple fix; you bumped grocery carts at the store or ran a few minutes late (and not because you decided to get coffee on the way!). But sometimes, it's not so clear. Maybe you should've said "thank you" instead, or maybe, you weren't even in the wrong at all! Now, ditching the apology doesn't mean throwing out all your manners with it. There are still plenty of other ways to keep things perfectly courteous–if not even more so. A discerning use of "excuse me," or "I appreciate it" goes a long way. Here's when to skip the apology, plus the situation in which you simply have to say you're sorry.

1. When the phrase you're actually looking for is "Thank you"

On paper, the difference between "I'm sorry" and "Thank you" is clear. In application? Not so much. Have you ever apologized to someone for taking up time with a meeting–one which you both willingly agreed to and benefit from? Or for borrowing something from a friend who willingly, gladly offered it? A heartfelt expression of your gratitude is more than enough.

2. For your house looking like you, you know, live there

It always seems to be that your house doesn't seem that dusty until your neighbor pops by unexpectedly. Suddenly you wonder if any house ever has been dustier... You wonder where all the dog toys on the floor came from and gasp–are those dishes? In the kitchen? Where you eat? A good friend knows homes are for living in; as long as it's tidied by the time Mama visits, you're all good.

3. Asking for help.

Sometimes it's something simple, like asking the store clerk where they keep the good cheese. But sometimes it means letting family and friends help out during hard times. Either way, asking for help is simply human. But it does have broader benefits: Asking for help can build deeper relationships by demonstrating closeness and trust. It opens the door for the other person to ask for a favor one day. After all, if you're close enough to ask, you're close enough to return the favor. And hopefully one day you get to. Just don't forget to show your gratitude now! Here's when to send a thank you note.

4. Taking care of yourself

Maybe this means coming by the party but heading out early or turning down an invitation all together in the name of rest. There's no shortage of analogies for this: put on your oxygen mask before helping others, fill up your cup so it can overflow into others', can't run on an empty tank. Take whichever speaks to you and use it as permission to recharge when you need it.

5. Being new at something

Oh, you weren't born knowing how the Aldi shopping cart system works? Turns out, no one was. Every single person has been new to something before–if they're gracious, they'll remember that. So ask for help, ask your question and then say "thank you." Next time, you can pass it on.

So what's the most important thing to apologize for?