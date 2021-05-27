A Movie Reboot of The Waltons Featuring Original John Boy Is Headed to Television
We’re going back to Walton’s Mountain!
America's favorite Depression-era family is headed back to television.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, a reboot of The Waltons has been ordered by CW for the fourth quarter of 2021.
A new TV movie called The Waltons' Homecoming will reportedly mark the 50th anniversary of The Homecoming: A Christmas Story, the 1971 movie that introduced the tightknit Walton family to TV audiences.
The new movie will star Bellamy Young (Prodigal Son, Scandal) as Walton family matriarch Olivia Walton and Logan Shroyer (This Is Us) as the family's oldest child, John Boy. Richard Thomas, who played John Boy in the original series, is set to narrate the film.
The Waltons' Homecoming follows a similar story to the original series, which aired on CBS from 1972 to 1981. Set in 1933 in fictional Jefferson County, Virginia, it begins with concern that patriarch John Sr. won't make it home to Walton's Mountain in time for Christmas.
"John writes that he will make it home after all, but when a storm threatens his arrival, Olivia sends John Boy to look for his dad—a journey that will change his life," a CW news release explains.
Three veterans of Dolly Parton's Heartstrings on Netflix—executive producer Sam Haskell, writer and co-executive producer Jim Strain, and director Lev L. Spiro—have all signed on to helm the project for Magnolia Hill Productions.
See y'all on Walton's Mountain!