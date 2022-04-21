Watch the First Trailer for HBO's Gripping Adaptation of The Time Traveler's Wife
Our first look at HBO's upcoming six-episode adaptation of Audrey Niffenegger's novel The Time Travel's Wife is here in all its heart-pounding glory.
The Time Traveler's Wife will chronicle the "intricate and magical love story" between Clare (Game of Thrones' Rose Leslie) and Henry (Sanditon's Theo James) as they navigate marriage with a unique problem... spontaneous time travel.
The show's official trailer (below) teases how their star-crossed relationship unfolds across time—with tears, heartache, danger, and a whole lot of romance.
"Time travel. It's not a superpower, it's a disability. It's what's wrong with me."" Henry explains at the start of the trailer before disappearing into thin air.
"We just… happened to each other," Clare says. "In the wrong order."
Niffenegger's best-selling book was previously adapted into a 2009 film starring Rachel McAdams as Clare and Eric Bana as Henry.
HBO's highly anticipated series was written by Doctor Who vet Steven Moffat. It will debut on HBO on Sunday, May 15, and be available to stream on HBO Max.
We can't wait!