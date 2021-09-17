The South's Best Apple-Picking Orchards, According to Yelp Reviews

It's that time of year again, y'all! Americans from sea to shining sea are rolling up the sleeves of their finest flannels and getting ready to participate in the cherished fall tradition of apple picking.

Heading to an orchard to pick your own (PYO) apples is a wonderful way to welcome spooky season and support local farmers. To help fall fanatics decide where to get their apple fix this year, Yelp has pulled together a top-20 list of the best apple orchards in the U.S. for 2021, based on venues with a high volume of glowing Yelp reviews.

"We identified the top spots to go apple picking in the U.S., and then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews between January 1, 2001 and July 7th, 2021," Yelp explained in a blog post last month. "All businesses were marked open on Yelp as of August 3, 2021...and have a passing health score as of August 3, 2021."

While a Massachusetts farm took home the top spot, two Southern orchards were ranked among the top five apple picking destinations in the U.S.

Carter Mountain Orchard in Charlottesville, Virginia, claimed second place on the list, while Stepp's Hillcrest Orchard in Hendersonville, North Carolina, came in fourth. Both are well-worth a day trip.

Just minutes from downtown Charlottesville, Carter Mountain Orchard has been run by the same family for five generations. Yelp reviewers rave about the views from the mountaintop orchard and the delicious apple cider doughnuts.

Stepp's Hillcrest Orchard in Hendersonville is located roughly 25 miles south of Asheville. In addition to PYO apples, this family farm has a five-acre corn maze and wagon rides on weekends.