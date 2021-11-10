New Documentary Examines History, Healing Power of America's Wild Horses

Willie Nelson touched on something important when spoke out about the plight of our nation's wild horses earlier this month. There are more than 80,000 wild horses on America's public lands and more than 50,000 in government corrals. To put it plainly, their survival is at stake.

The Mustangs: America's Wild Horses couldn't have come at a better time. It's a new feature-length documentary that tells the story of our wild horses and their uncertain future on America's public lands.

"America's wild horses are fighting their last stand," executive producer Robert Redford said in a statement. "Increasing competition for our natural resources threatens our wilderness areas and wildlife species. Horses are interwoven into the very fabric of what is America. What threatens them threatens us all."

As Variety reports, one of the film's storylines focuses on the work of Operation Wild Horse, a program that pairs veterans with PTSD to build bonds and help them adjust to life as civilians.

"When you get out of your service—for me, from combat—coming back to civilian life was a big change. I didn't know where I fit in," USMC Sgt. Ryan Bentele, who is featured in the film told Variety. "I still had the Marine mentality of giving orders, giving orders to the family, and wasn't having much luck with that."

"Ultimately working with the horse to where I was able to ride, in my uniform, during the Fourth of July parade, carrying Old Glory down the streets I used to drive around as a teenager, it was kind of hard to keep the tears back," Bentele continued.