This Netflix Docuseries Deep-Dives Into the Making of Iconic Films Like Dirty Dancing, Jurassic Park, and Pretty Woman

Whenever we're rewatching one of our favorite classic movies like Steel Magnolias, Hope Floats, and Fried Green Tomatoes, we get that nagging nostalgia that makes us ask, "why don't they make movies like this anymore?" So, we watch them over and over again, because nothing feels quite the same. And now, you can discover secrets and little-known details behind the making of some of the most famous films ever made in the Netflix docuseries, The Movies That Made Us.

After a premiere season that somehow escaped many viewers' watchlists, the docuseries just released a second season that's receiving plenty of attention. Each episode centers around one iconic film and features interviews with actors, directors, and industry insiders that reveal behind-the-scenes stories and details about the making of the film that you probably don't know. Many of which might surprise or delight you, such as which movies were almost never made at all and which actors were almost cast in place of your favorite main character.

Want to shop around which episode to start with? Here's the lowdown. The first season of The Movies That Made Us focuses on the following films: Dirty Dancing, Home Alone (a crowd-favorite!), Ghostbusters, and Die Hard. The second season goes into the making of slam-dunk films Back to the Future, Pretty Woman (yes, please!), Jurassic Park, and Forrest Gump. Each episode is standalone, which means you don't need to watch them in order. You can simply pick which movie interests you most and dive right in.