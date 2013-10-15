Introducing Our Sip & Flip Book Club!
Paging all book lovers: You and your friends are invited to join our new Sip & Flip Book Club! Each month we'll be cracking open a great Southern read, from classics to new releases. And, because we know a Southern get-together isn't complete without plenty of food and fellowship, we're pairing each pick with a five-question discussion guide (short enough to leave plenty of time for chit-chat) and easy food and drink ideas (might as well make it a party!)
First up on our reading list is The All-Girl Filling Station's Last Reunion(Random House, On Sale November 5), the latest novel from Fried Green Tomatoes author and Alabama native Fannie Flagg. The book takes readers on a journey that's one part comedy, one part mystery as the heroine, Mrs. Sookie Poole of Point Clear, Alabama, uncovers the secret past of her over-bearing mother, Ms. Lenore Simmons Krackenberry. (Do these gals have super-Southern monikers or what?) Sookie's search takes her across the country and back in time to the 1940s when her family's gas station was known by truck drivers far and wide as "The All-Girl Filling Station." Learning about the colorful adventures of the girls at the station prompts Sookie, a recent empty-nester, to shake-up her own life.
Download our 5 Question Discussion Guide and get the Sip & Flip Party Menu inspired by the author's favorite Southern small bites. (There's fried green tomatoes on the line-up, naturally.) And don't miss our Google Hangout Chat with the author on November 12 at 1 PM CST. We can't wait to pore over this new Southern read. Can you?
Giveaway Alert! What sets your book club apart? Tell us all about your get-togethers in the comments field below for a chance to win copies for your entire group of The All-Girls Filling Station signed by Fannie Flagg herself. The contest begins today and ends Sunday, October 27. Official rules here.