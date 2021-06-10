The Best Thank You Cards for Every Occasion
When it comes to handwritten thank you notes and what they're written on, we aren't too picky: It's the thought that counts, to be sure. Even so, a note of gratitude feels extra special when it's carefully penned on pretty paper. Here, we've rounded up 15 beautiful stationery sets to send thank you notes for every occasion, from baby showers to weddings to just saying thanks for being a friend.
Elum Designs Edge Painted Flat Note Boards in Sorbet/Lavender/Pear
Snail mail has never looked so good! Send thinking of yous with these cheeky 1/8-inch-thick note cards.
Green Inspired Blank Orange Tree Note Cards
Perfect for a baby shower or children's birthday party, these citrus-themed cards score extra cute points for the adorable orange detail printed on the close of the sherbet-hued envelopes.
Pencil & Paper Co. Happy Note Boxed Card Set
Send a little happiness via the post with these cards designed by Nashville-based husband and wife team, Benjamin and Gen Sohr (P.s. She was a 2020 Southern Living Tastemaker.)
Run2Print Thank You Cards With Envelopes & Foil Stickers in Dusty Blue
Let your wedding thank you notes be your something blue. Smudge-free textured paper and embossed, gold-foil lettering make these minimalist cards a winner.
Green Inspired Assorted Blank Note Cards Bugs
These are the only bugs we'd like to find in our mailbox, please and thank you.
You're the Best Thank You Card Set
No mixed signals here-just a sunny expression of gratitude, with a yellow-lined envelope to boot!
Daisies Thankful for You Boxed Set
Show your gratitude to the friends who always show up with these whimsically illustrated notes.
Peter Pauper Press Blue Dragonflies Notecards
We love the delicate, antique-inspired illustration on this cardstock set.
Hallmark Gold Cross Cards
Extend thanks for christening gifts or help offered in a time of grief with this simple stationery.
meant to be sent Watercolor Stripe Notecards
Share summertime thanks in maritime style.
Gold Stripes Boxed Set
Match the elegance of your wedding invitations with foil stamped thank you cards from Winter Park, Florida's Rifle Paper Co.
greenroom Metallic Brush Stroke Thank You Cards
Rose gold details and a painterly print make this card one worth saving.
Monarch Thank You Boxed Set
She'll love writing birthday thank yous to loved ones on these fanciful cards.
Peter Pauper Press Black and Cream Box Card Set
These minimalist cards are a handsome option for professional notes.
Crane & Co. Hand Engraved Pineapple Note
Write your hostess a thank you on a card marked with the symbol of hospitality. The lined envelopes are an elegant bonus.