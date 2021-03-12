Teamwork Quotes to Inspire Collaboration and Creativity
Ideas are always made better by a group of people dedicated to collaboration.
Positive world-change is seldom achieved by one person; more often than not, amazing things happen when like-minded people are committed to a singular goal. When a team or company works together toward a common vision or purpose, projects are completed more efficiently and successfully. However, group cooperation and inspiration can be challenging at times. Let these teamwork quotes inspire and encourage you when company fellowship seems out of reach. Quotes about working together often relate to building trust. When people choose forgiveness over disagreement and partnership over personal goals, teamwork is possible. If a group of people are productively taking steps forward together, success is ultimately the outcome. Read through this collection of teamwork quotes and sayings and choose the one that inspires your personal journey toward unwavering public unity.
Talent wins games, but teamwork and intelligence win championships. - Michael Jordan
Individual commitment to a group effort—that is what makes a team work, a company work, a society work, a civilization work. - Vince Lombardi
Teamwork is the ability to work together toward a common vision. The ability to direct individual accomplishments toward organizational objectives. It is the fuel that allows common people to attain uncommon results. - Andrew Carnegie
Coming together is a beginning. Keeping together is progress. Working together is success. - Henry Ford
Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much. - Helen Keller
Remember, teamwork begins by building trust. And the only way to do that is to overcome our need for invulnerability. - Patrick Lencioni
I invite everyone to choose forgiveness rather than division, teamwork over personal ambition. - Jean-Francois Cope
None of us is as smart as all of us. - Ken Blanchard
If everyone is moving forward together, then success takes care of itself. - Henry Ford
The strength of the team is each individual member. The strength of each member is the team. - Phil Jackson
It takes two flints to make a fire. - Louisa May Alcott
Unity is strength. . . when there is teamwork and collaboration, wonderful things can be achieved. - Mattie Stepanek
To me, teamwork is the beauty of our sport, where you have five acting as one. You become selfless. - Mike Krzyzewski
The best teamwork comes from men who are working independently toward one goal in unison. - James Cash Penney
Efficiency is doing better that what is already being done. - Peter Drucker
The value of achievement lies in the achieving. - Albert Einstein
You don’t need a new plan for next year. You need a commitment. - Seth Godin
It is literally true that you can succeed best and quickest by helping others to succeed. - Napolean Hill
None of us, including me, ever do great things. But we can all do small things, with great love, and together we can do something wonderful. - Mother Teresa
If you want to lift yourself up, lift up someone else. - Booker T. Washington
Many ideas grow better when transplanted into another mind than the one where they sprang up. - Oliver Wendell Holmes
No one can whistle a symphony. It takes a whole orchestra to play it. - H.E. Luccock
Effectively, change is almost impossible without industry-wide collaboration, cooperation, and consensus. - Simon Mainwaring
The way a team plays as a whole determines its success. You may have the greatest bunch of individual stars in the world, but if they don’t play together, the club won’t be worth a dime. - Babe Ruth
Teamwork makes the dream work. - Bang Gae
A leader must inspire or his team will expire. - Orrin Woodward
If you can laugh together, you can work together. - Robert Orben
Together, ordinary people can achieve extraordinary results. - Becka Schoettle
Find a group of people who challenge and inspire you, spend a lot of time with them, and it will change your life. - Amy Poehler
If I have seen further, it is by standing on the shoulders of giants. - Isaac Newton