A Gracious Response: Teach Your Kids To Write a Thoughtful Thank-You Note

Before getting into the nuts and bolts of the thank-you note itself, Rainer says that it's helpful to explain to your child the purpose of writing one in the first place. "Sending thank-you notes is an important thing to do and a great way to show your gratitude for a gift," says Rainer. "But you also want to express your appreciation for your relationship with the giver." Here are her steps for helping your children accomplish just that.

Be specific in your message.

It's important to reference the gift by name. Rather than simply stating, "Thank you for the present," write, 'Thank you for the doll house/skateboard/book/etc." This way, the giver feels his or her gift was memorable

Share something positive about the present.

Even if the gift isn't something your children would've chosen for themselves, help them find something they like about it: maybe they like the colors of the puzzle or the softness of the jacket. It's also a good idea to reference how they'll use the gift: For example, "I can't wait to play with the soccer ball at the park."

Say what you like about the gift giver and let them know that you're glad they are in your life.