30 Inspirational Teacher Quotes for All of Our Favorite Educators
“A good teacher can inspire hope, ignite the imagination, and instill a love of learning.”
Teachers are called many things: educators, mentors, instructors, and sometimes the accidental mom. No matter what they are called, we can all agree that they truly have a gift of influencing lives both inside and outside of their classroom. Everyone can recall at least one special teacher, if not more, that has profoundly impacted their life. Teachers are the awe-inspiring, rock stars of education. They work tirelessly to enrich the lives of the next generation. Their devotion, hard work, and eternal positivity never goes unnoticed. Whether it's Teacher Appreciation Day or you just know a teacher that could use an extra pep in their step this week, these inspirational teacher quotes are sure to give encouragement to all of the educators out there.
From funny to inspirational to appreciative, these quotes cover it all. There have been many words shared over the years about educators, but this list includes our favorite quotes about teachers. If you're a teacher, we hope these words will instantly bring a smile to your face. And if you're looking to inspire, we hope these words will spread some gratefulness and maybe even provide a laugh or two for the educators in your life.
1
“A teacher’s job is to take a bunch of live wires and see that they are well-grounded.” –Darwin D. Martin
2
“Teaching is more than imparting knowledge; it is inspiring change. Learning is more than absorbing facts; it is acquiring understanding.”—William Arthur Ward
3
“Education is the key to success in life, and teachers make a lasting impact in the lives of their students.” –Solomon Ortiz
4
“Everyone who remembers his own education remembers teachers, not methods and techniques. The teacher is the heart of the educational system.” –Sidney Hook
5
“Teachers have three loves: love of learning, love of learners, and the love of bringing the first two loves together.” –Scott Hayden
6
“A good teacher is like a candle—it consumes itself to light the way for others.” –Mustafa Kemal Atatürk
7
“It’s the teacher that makes the difference, not the classroom.” –Michael Morpurgo
8
“The art of teaching is the art of assisting discovery.” –Mark Van Doren
9
“Education is our passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to the people who prepare for it today.” –Malcom X
10
“I like a teacher who gives you something to take home to think about besides homework.” –Lily Tomlin
11
“Children are likely to live up to what you believe of them.” –Lady Bird Johnson
12
“Teachers can change lives with just the right mix of chalk and challenges.” –Joyce Meyer
13
“To teach is to learn twice over.” –Joseph Joubert
14
“To this end, the greatest asset of a school is the personality of the teacher.” –John Strachan
15
“A teacher affects eternity; he can never tell where his influence stops.” –Henry B. Adams
16
“The best teacher of children, in brief, is one who is essentially childlike.” –H. L. Mencken
17
“If you have to put someone on a pedestal, put teachers. They are society’s heroes.” –Guy Kawasaki
18
“Good teachers are the ones who can challenge young minds without losing their own.” –Unknown
19
“The duties of a teacher are neither few nor small, but they elevate the mind and give energy to the character.” –Dorothea Dix
20
“The dream begins with a teacher who believes in you, who tugs and pushes and leads you to the next plateau, sometimes poking you with a sharp stick called ‘truth’. –Dan Rather
21
“Teaching is the greatest act of optimism.” –Colleen Wilcox
22
“I touch the future. I teach.” –Christa Mcauliffe
23
“A good teacher can inspire hope, ignite the imagination, and instill a love of learning.” –Brad Henry
24
“Teaching kids to count is fine, but teaching them what counts is best.” –Bob Talbert
25
“Nine-tenths of education is encouragement.” –Anatole France
26
“It is the supreme art of the teacher to awaken joy in creative expression and knowledge.” –Albert Einstein
27
“Teaching: the only profession where you steal things from home and bring them to work.” –Unknown
28
“Educators are the only people who lose sleep over other people’s kids.” –Nicholas A. Ferroni
29
“I can’t believe I just saw my teacher at the grocery store! I thought she lived in her classroom! –Heidi McDonald
30
“There are three good reasons to be a teacher –June, July, and August.” –Unknown