These Cheerwine Boiled Peanuts Will Be Your New Favorite Snack
These sweet and spicy boiled peanuts are the most Southern of treats.
Hungry for a snack? Why mindlessly munch on chips or settle for peanut butter on toast and call it a day when you can make something that good from scratch?
As Southerners, we've long loved boiled peanuts, and this sweet-and-spicy rendition gets an upgrade thanks to the addition of cherished North Carolina-born soft drink, Cheerwine.
“Our unique cherry taste is the perfect complement to food and drink recipes because it doesn’t overwhelm the flavor,” said Joy Ritchie Harper, vice-president of marketing for Cheerwine and fifth-generation founding family member, in a company press release. “Home cooks to celebrated chefs have been incorporating Cheerwine into everything from cocktails to cakes for years, and we’re always impressed with the creative ways our fans use Cheerwine in their recipes.” Today, we're loving the recipe they shared with us for sweet and spicy boiled peanuts, and looking forward to making this our snack o'clock go-to all summer long.
Sweet & Spicy Cheerwine Boiled Peanuts
Ingredients:
- 2 lbs raw peanuts, in the shell
- 6 cups Cheerwine (glass bottle recommended)
- 3 ½ cups water
- ½ cup apple cider vinegar
- ½ cup kosher salt
- 1 tsp red pepper flakes
- 3 tbsp hot sauce (Texas Pete recommended)
Instructions:
- In a Crockpot, add peanuts.
- Pour all ingredients over peanuts and stir to combine and moisten peanuts.
- Set Crockpot on high and let cook for 2 hours.
- Then, stir peanuts and set Crockpot on low for 10 hours.
- Check peanuts for tenderness and make sure peanuts are still submerged (add 2-3 cups of water if needed) and continue to cook on low for another 8 hours or until desired tenderness is reached.
*Green peanuts (when in season) have a higher moisture content and take far less time to cook. Raw peanuts; however, can take 18-20 hours to reach desired tenderness.
Got your own favorite recipe using Cheerwine? Enter Cheerwine’s “Uniquely Southern Summer Contest” on social media, going on now through August 23rd, for a chance to win a summer supply of Cheerwine, Cheerwine merchandise, and other seasonal goodies. Cheerwine has partnered with storied southern brands, including Cook Out, Food Lion, Goo Goo Cluster, Utz, Troutman Rocking Chair, Palmetto Moon, Omega Sports, Toadfish Outfitters, and Nectar Sunglasses, to offer a variety of prizes from rocking chairs to tasty treats.
To enter, share a photo on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter showing how you are incorporating Cheerwine into summer recipes using the hashtag #CheerwineSummer and including an image of Cheerwine (bottle or can) or the Cheerwine logo or brand items in the photo. Every week, a panel of judges will select three winners based on visual appeal, uniqueness, and how well posts depict how contestants are creating cheer around them. There is no limit to the number of entries you can submit, and all entries will be eligible to win weekly prizes throughout the duration of the contest.
Now, if you don't mind, we're off to get our Crockpot going. T-12 hours until it's time to say "Cheers" to Cheerwine.