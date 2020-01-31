65 Sweet Nicknames Only Southerners Call Their Significant Others

Nicknames come in all shapes and forms, but the pet names that you call the love of your life should always be unique and swoon-worthy. These nicknames may come into play almost immediately once you start dating, and your actual name is soon forgotten. In fact, many consider it to be a clear indicator that you are in some kind of trouble when your significant other calls you by your first name instead of the pet name they have given you. If you find yourself in the doghouse and need some sweet nickname inspiration, we've got you covered.

Show Them How Well You Know Them

On the other hand, a nickname for our significant other may develop after dating for a while, after getting to know each other better and growing closer. While it is true that some nicknames come rather quickly, based on first impressions and big feelings (and those nicknames can also be meaningful), others are born out of familiarity and comfortability.

Much like an inside joke or a favorite memory, a pet name is one of the many ways that couples can honor and express their appreciation for a shared history together that only the two of them are intimately familiar with. And while cute pet names are often looked upon as too cheesy or nauseatingly lovey-dovey, there is no need to feel any shame in using them to express your affections for your partner.

Your loved one will appreciate that the nickname you have chosen for them is a demonstration of how well they are known and understood by you. After all, the best nicknames are the ones that make us feel seen. We collected charming nicknames that Southerners lovingly call their girlfriends, boyfriends, husbands, and wives. When the honeymoon stage hits, the nicknames for your girlfriend or boyfriend are often longer and cuter—but husbands and wives know that with age, nicknames get shorter (but the love gets sweeter!). Honey changes to hon' and sugar pie switches to shug. Everything's better with age, including these adorable terms of endearment.

Sweet Nicknames for Girlfriends and Wives

When choosing a nickname for the one you love, you should think about their personality and character. When you call them by this name, do you want to highlight the attractive features that drew you in, their generosity and kindness, or how sweet you think they are? Consider these pet names for your girlfriend or wife.

Babe

Love

Beautiful

Princess

Buttercup

Cutie pie

Dream girl

Love bug

Sunshine

Sweetheart

Precious

Pookie

Muffin

Sweetie honey pie

My dear

Apple of my eye

My one and only

Nutter butter

Darling

Pumpkin

Angel

Sugar

Honey bunches

Sweet pea

Shug

Beloved

Cutie patootie

Doll

Hon'

Peach

Snookums

Sweets

Toots

Queen

Affectionate Nicknames for Boyfriends and Husbands

Maybe you want to honor their comedic genius. Or maybe you want to poke loving fun at the fact that they are a little rough around the edges, but they save their softest parts for you. You're sure to find a fitting pet name for your boyfriend or husband in this list.