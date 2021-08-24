Author Sherryl Woods spills the tea on the show's drama-filled second season.

Here's What You Have to Look Forward to in Season 2 of Sweet Magnolias

The sophomore season of Netflix's Sweet Magnolias might not be as far away as we feared.

Deadline previously confirmed that the second season would premiere some time in 2022, however, we have it on good authority that the series will make its triumphant return to the streamer in early 2022.

Sherryl Woods, the author of the books on which the show is based, told Southern Living that fans can expect season two as soon as January or February of next year.

Just a few more months of waiting!

While she couldn't share too many details, Woods also revealed that viewers will have their biggest question answered in the very first episode. That's right, we will find out who was in the car right off the bat.

"It will finally be answered!" Woods proclaimed.

"Season two picks up literally minutes after the end of season one. There are a lot of consequences to what you find out in that scene," she teased.

The Virginia native also promised plenty of drama that isn't in the Sweet Magnolias books, including some "twists and turns" that caught even her by surprise.

"[Showrunner] Sheryl Anderson sure does know how to create some drama," Woods said with a laugh.

WATCH: That's a Wrap! JoAnna Garcia Swisher Shares That Filming on Season 2 of Sweet Magnolias is Complete

In addition to picking up where we left off with Cal and Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Woods said that fans can look forward to an especially moving plotline involving Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott).

"There are a lot of really heavy-duty emotional scenes that come up with a number of the characters, particularly with Dana Sue," the author shared. "She's got some really, really good emotional scenes."

Sounds like we're going to need some extra margarita nights!