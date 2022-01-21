Pour It Out: The First Trailer for Season Two of Sweet Magnolias Is Here
Hold onto your margaritas y'all… the official trailer for season two of Sweet Magnolias is here!
The first look at the show's highly anticipated sophomore season reveals plenty more drama, romance, and friendship to come. Fans will also finally get answers to that cliffhanger ending right off the bat.
"As season two opens, Maddie, Helen, and Dana Sue learn who is in the car," the synopsis teases. "But that's just the first of many surprises that come out of Prom Night—surprises that reshape relationships all over town."
"Friendships flounder. Old loves end and new loves begin. Long-hidden secrets disrupt jobs, change lives, and shift the balance of power in Serenity. Everyone is affected," the Netflix description continues. "But in laughter and in loss, the Sweet Magnolias continue to fight for what is right for themselves and the people they love—even when those efforts come with a high price tag. Will they find there are some problems not even Margarita Night can solve? Come pour it out and find out."
If you're new here, Sweet Magnolias is based on the books of the same name by Sherryl Woods. Set in the fictional South Carolina town of Serenity, the soapy drama centers around three best friends, Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott), and Helen (Heather Headley) as they navigate life, love, and business in their charming small town with a little help from a long-standing margarita night.
WATCH: Sweet Magnolias Star JoAnna Garcia Swisher Teases "One-Two Punch" Answer to Who Was in the Car
Both seasons were primarily shot in the real-world town of Covington, Georgia, located less than an hour east of Atlanta.
Mark your calendars: season two of Sweet Magnolias hits Netflix on February 4, 2022.