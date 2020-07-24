The Best Quotes from Sweet Magnolias Season 1 and 2—Because We're Already Counting Down Until Season 3
If you haven't watched our new favorite Netflix series Sweet Magnolias yet, please grab your best girls, whip up a pitcher of margaritas, and silence your phones because it's time for a girls' night in. And with Season 2 recently added to Netflix and Season 3 on the horizon, it's high time you hop to watching (or rewatching) this binge-worthy, feel-good dramedy.
The series, based on the Sweet Magnolias book series by Sherryl Woods, centers on the Serenity magnolias, three best friends from a fictional small town in South Carolina who stand by each other through thick and thin—and always with a quip or heartfelt turn of phrase to suit. Take a look through some of their most memorable quotes from Season 1 and Season 2 of Sweet Magnolias. We bet you'll be positively itching to sit down and pour it out with this quick-tongued, loyal trio who we're hoping against all hope have an opening for a fourth partner in crime. Where do we sign up?
"We got enough storm clouds out there. Don't need you being one too."
– Maddie Townsend
"My week had a week."
– Dana Sue Sullivan
"Sometimes, if we treat people as if they're good, it challenges them to be good."
– Helen Decatur
"Tongues will be wagging. That's for sure."
– Maddie Townsend
"Til the cows come home, you are my best girl."
– Helen Decatur
"I truly, truly believe that there is not a problem in this world that cannot be solved by having a drink and a talk with the two of you."
– Helen Decatur
"It is wetter than a submarine with screen doors out there."
– Dana Sue Sullivan
"Sometimes you don't have the sense God gave a goose."
– Maddie Townsend
You gotta admire people that stay somewhere, you know, and put down roots."
– Dana Sue Sullivan
Helen: "Do the storms ever stop?"
Maddie: "No, but neither do the rainbows."
Dana Sue: "It goes perfectly with my 'Are you sure you want my opinion?' lipstick."
Helen: "Mmm. I highly recommend the 'Don't make me smack you' nail polish."
"This puddle on the floor, formerly known as Helen, has taught me most of what I know about resiliency."
– Maddie Townsend
"Your nerves are talking and not your heart. Tell the first to shut up and listen to the second."
– Helen Decatur
"Why can't our kids use words instead of symbols like they're Neanderthals painting on a cave wall?"
– Dana Sue Sullivan
Helen: "This touches my soul."
Maddie: "The companions or the margaritas?"
Helen: "Mmm. Yes."
"I'm holding it together by duct tape and happy thoughts and I'm near out of both."
– Maddie Townsend
"We all know how painful it can be to kick a man to the curb, but you don't just rebound yourself out of the pan into hellfire."
– Dana Sue Sullivan
"I'm tired of building something so a man can kick it down."
– Dana Sue Sullivan
"Please take your foot off my mood."
– Maddie Townsend
"Are y'all down for a margarita morning?"
– Helen Decatur
"No, you did not just 'ma'am' me."
– Dana Sue Sullivan
"You always count your first kiss, and then you just keep on kissing till you lose count."
– Dana Sue Sullivan
"It's the day of rest. Can we give it one, please?"
– Maddie Townsend
"God call me home the day I say no to a steak."
– Maddie Townsend
"Good riddance to bad rubbish."
– Dana Sue Sullivan
"Grass is always greener where you water it."
– Farmer Jeremy Reynolds
"I've sat in the passenger seat for 20 years while you drove our lives."
– Ronnie Sullivan
"Remembering what a great person said helps me to be a better one."
– Cal Maddox
"Eight hands are better than two."
– Maddie Townsend
"Just sat there like a June bug in a bug zapper."
– Maddie Townsend
"Your eyebrows are speaking volumes."
– Helen Decatur
"That's the thing about a garden. You grow and change and you don't have to get everything right all at once."
– Erik to Isaac
"I know I can't fix all the ways I broke our home but the least I can do is fix our house."
– Ronnie to Dana Sue